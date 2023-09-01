© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Public Health

Texas ends sales tax on family care products

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
File photo - View of women’s hygiene products.
John Nacion
/
Reuters
Women’s hygiene products will be cheaper in Texas.

Starting Friday, Texas’ sales tax on many family care products is now a thing of the past.

Going to the grocery store is now a little bit cheaper for customers buying feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and more.

“It’s about damn time,” said State Rep. Donna Howard , an Austin Democrat who has long fought for end of this tax that she said was unfair — especially for women.

“All of these things are essentials for daily living for many people,” she said. “All of these things can add up. So this provides some welcome relief for Texas families.”

Howard said it really helped that Speaker Dade Phelan made this bill a priority.

The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Texas is 8.2%.

