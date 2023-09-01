Texas ends sales tax on family care products

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Starting Friday, Texas’ sales tax on many family care products is now a thing of the past.

Going to the grocery store is now a little bit cheaper for customers buying feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and more.

“It’s about damn time,” said State Rep. Donna Howard , an Austin Democrat who has long fought for end of this tax that she said was unfair — especially for women.

Community 2 in 5 Americans have struggled with period poverty. Why are menstrual products still treated as a luxury, instead of a necessity? In addition to the physical and emotional impact, the inability to purchase menstrual supplies like pads and tampons can have social and economic implications, as it may cause people to miss work or school, and COVID has only exacerbated period poverty.What can be done to ensure accessible, affordable, and safe period products for those who need them? Listen • 48:29

“All of these things are essentials for daily living for many people,” she said. “All of these things can add up. So this provides some welcome relief for Texas families.”

Howard said it really helped that Speaker Dade Phelan made this bill a priority.

The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Texas is 8.2%.