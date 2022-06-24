© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Public Health

Abortion organizers wonder if San Antonio is 'ready to help out their community'

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies,
Bri Kirkham
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
Makayla Montoya Frazier is the founder and executive director of the Buckle Bunnies Fund — a mutual aid abortion services provider.

Pro-abortion organizations responded with defiance on Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Makayla Montoya Frazier is the founder and executive director of Buckle Bunnies Fund, an abortion organization that provides mutual aid resources like medicine and doula support.

She said she's known as "the abortion girl" because of her efforts. Montoya Frazier believes procedures will continue in San Antonio, and that illegal abortion is not new to the city.

"I have had an illegal abortion myself in San Antonio," she said. "People are being left behind, and they will fall farther behind with the decision today."

Montoya Frazier explained that pharmaceutical abortion can be obtained through the mail.

"People can go to Aid Access to look for abortion pills or go to PlanCPills.org to find other websites who will provide pills," she said.

Terminating a pregnancy with an abortion pill is also illegal in Texas. If the U.S. Postal Service cracks down on sending abortion pills in the mail, Montoya Frazier said that won’t stop her work. "We’ll just have to get a little creative," she said.

Montoya Frazier said this end to the constitutional right to an abortion is a nationwide problem, but it's also a community problem locally.

"We're going to see it impact San Antonio specifically," she said. "And I don't think San Antonians are ready enough for that to help out their community because it's all on us now. All we have is each other."

Tags

Public Health AbortionscotusTPRTop Stories
