The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating its 100th procession through New York City this year — and organizers say they are going big: There are 100 inflatables, including new characters that will sail through the sky and fan-powered balloons on floats.

Or—there will hopefully be balloons. Thursday's weather looks stormy and high winds can lower or ground the balloons, though the parade will still go on.

A few weeks ago at Macy's Studios, in Moonachie, New Jersey, where the balloons and floats are constructed, Will Coss threw open a door to show off the latest Snoopy balloon. "Here's Joe Cool, who's marking his debut," said Coss, the executive producer. Stretching 42 feet long, Snoopy wears sunglasses and a red sweater, and clutches his bird-friend Woodstock.

Snoopy has been in the parade 45 times — the most of any character — since 1968, but he's worn many different outfits, from World War I flying ace to astronaut. This is his first time as Joe Cool.

Coss said, "For this one, we had a lot of conversation around Woodstock, and how Woodstock would tuck under Snoopy's arm, because not only do we want to ensure the character's correct, but it needs to be flyable."

Other balloon debuts that audiences will see in person or on TV during the parade include Bluey, from the preschool TV series; Hello Kitty, a character from Japan, who this year is celebrating the Big Apple; and Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, a wizard version of Mickey Mouse.

Each large character balloon has about 100 volunteer handlers, Coss said — there are about 11,000 volunteers and participants in total, including those marching in the bands from around the country.

Because it's the centennial, some volunteers will be toting balloons or riding on floats that recall the parade's history. There's an All Star float carrying beloved inflatable characters like Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Bullwinkle, Sonic the Hedgehog and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Plus there's Underdog, a canine superhero that flew in the parade every year from 1965-1984; he's returning this year for the first time.

Ryan Gannon / Macy's Underdog is returning to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time since 1984. Here he is, flying at Macy's Balloonfest — an annual event that gives crews a chance to test the balloons before Thanksgiving.

Also returning, but for the 20th time, is the Macy's Great American Marching Band, comprised of 230 high school students from across the country.

One of them is Anna Maham, 18, a senior, from Wiliamsburg, Ohio. It's her second year in the band.

"I've never had so much fun being a part of something in my entire life," she said at a band rehearsal on Monday. "And I couldn't ask for anything more than what we had here."

A long history

What became the Thanksgiving Day Parade actually started in 1924 as the "Macy's Christmas Parade" and included live animals from the Central Park Zoo.

But a few years in, the live animals were retired, and the large character balloons were substituted instead. They were created by Tony Sarg, a puppeteer who designed Macy's Christmas windows. Sarg, who died in 1942, conceived of "reverse marionettes" — helium balloons in the shape of animals that were tethered by marchers. A float this year recreates a marionette workshop in his honor.

The parade has been held every year except for three during World War II, when rubber and helium were needed for the war effort.

Each year, the parade brings something new.

This year, besides all the new balloons and other inflatables, there are new floats. And one of them uses technology in a unique way.

"We're bringing the world of Harry Potter to life," Coss said. "That sorting hat there will actually have an animatronic mouth, and it will announce each of the houses."

But the climactic moment is always the guy in the red suit, who comes at the very end of the parade, Coss said.

"The most important moment is when Santa makes his way across 34th Street. We've got snow, we've got confetti, we've got elves and marchers," Coss said. "And once you hear those sleigh bells ring, you know the holiday season has begun."

Jennifer Vanasco / NPR The Sorting Hat, from the World of Harry Potter, will feature an animatronic mouth which will say the names of the houses. Here it is at Macy's Studio, a couple weeks before Thanksgiving.

Tuning in — or watching in person

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning, traveling from Manhattan's Upper West Side to Herald Square.

Musical guests include Queen Latifah, Devo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Keke Palmer and the Indigo Girls; there will also be a tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August, led by Megan Hilty.

The telecast, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock. An encore telecast airs at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Meghan Sullivan edited this story.

Copyright 2026 NPR