Sarah Eckhart has served as a Democratic state senator from Austin since 2020. Now, she’s set to become the state comptroller of public accounts, the first Democrat to hold that office since 1999.

She defeated Don Huffines, a fiery conservative who was appointed to the job earlier this year by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The comptroller is the official who tells the Legislature just how much revenue the state has available to spend. The job also involves oversight of several state accounts, including the voucher-style education savings program, distribution of sales tax revenue to local governments and more.

Eckhardt joined Texas Standard to talk about her long-shot victory and priorities as she takes office.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Comptroller-elect Eckhardt, when you announced your candidacy in a state that hadn’t elected a Democrat to that office since John Sharp in the ’90s, did you expect you could win?

Sarah Eckhardt: You don’t run if you don’t think you can win. But I will tell you, from the get, the odds were long, and right up to election night, we were not at all sure what the outcome would be.

If you think about your initial priorities as you take on this new job, what would you say are your top two or three initial priorities?

Well, the very first thing is to stabilize this crucial office. My opponent has, in his own words, ripped the agency apart and pushed out 200 to 300 employees. So that’s the first thing.

But also, this is an important agency to audit the voucher system, to audit no-bid contracts in state government contracting, audit sales tax exemptions. We’ve now exempt more taxable sales than we actually collect on and when some people are not paying their taxes, everybody else who still is is paying more and more.

So these are important things for the comptroller’s office to look at on a constant basis to make sure that we are fair in our state government and how we pay for it.

You know, out of all the things that one could have run for this past year, why did you want to be the comptroller of Texas? What was it about that office that drew you to make a run for it?

What drew me to this office particularly is that we have an extremely powerful state and a state that is, in aggregate, quite wealthy, but we haven’t really been serving Texas families. We’ve been serving business and capital and that’s important. I’m not saying we shouldn’t, but business and capital exists for Texans and Texas families.

So really, the job of the comptroller’s office is to make sure that the state’s investments are in its people.

But of course, unlike your work as a legislator, you can’t come up with your own policies and move forward to execute. In a sense, you are overseeing and advising those lawmakers, no?

That’s absolutely true. This is not a legislative position.

So the comptroller does not make policy. But the comptroller informs that policy on an ongoing basis, letting the Legislature and the executive branch know what their best options are, irrespective of what political persuasion you are.

The comptroller’s office is there to provide honest and reliable assessment of how well did our investments perform over the past and what investments are we going need to make in the future to make sure that every Texan has a hand in the prosperity of the state.

Well, let’s talk a little bit about this issue of affordability that you talk about, making the money work for everyday Texans. Some of your fellow newly elected Democrats want to tackle affordability with tax relief or with outright gifts to Texas taxpayers.

In fact, I think there’s already a bill that would make the governor-elect’s campaign promise of $1,500 per household a reality if it were to pass. And that money would come from the state’s rainy day fund.

What do you anticipate telling lawmakers about spending from that fund on something like $1,500 per household?

The important thing with the rainy day fund to understand, and this is part of the comptroller’s job is to get out there and have a conversation with Texans about what the rainy day fund actually is and what it isn’t…

The rainy day fund is just a reserve, just like any household budget has a little bit in the savings account for bad times. When things go south and you didn’t expect it, you’ve got your rainy day fund. That’s what the rainy day fund is for.

It’s not for ongoing expenditures. It’s for one-time costs predominantly. And it’s the kind of fund that you want to use to stimulate activity that otherwise isn’t happening either because your economy is stalled out or because there’s some problem in the market.

And so I’m going to be providing the best information I possibly can through this amazing office of public servants so that the Legislature can decide how they want to use that rainy day fund surplus.

We will have some money that’s rolling off of the rainy day funding of the general fund and then also you can use the rainy day fund itself in times of emergency. And it’s up to the Legislature to decide if we are in that kind of emergency.

What would you recommend? What would tell them? Do you feel that we are in that kind of emergency right now?

You know, one of my predecessors, [Glenn] Hegar, said one emergency — it’s sort of a slow unfolding emergency, but it is an emergency — is water. Our water infrastructure is in deep need of investment. And that’s the kind of investment that you might want to use the rainy day fund for.

One other area of investment could be closing the fiscal gap for school districts all across the state of Texas to set them back to a neutral position rather than a crisis position.

And then another possibility is the utilization of the rainy day fund for stimulus checks if we are in deep recession.

You know, it’s interesting you taking over in the comptroller’s office. I think back in 2011 there was sort of a nightmarish situation, you likely recall this. A comptroller’s revenue estimate led to some devastating budget cuts for school districts.

You were a Travis County Commissioner, I believe, at that time. What are your thoughts on coming up with these accurate revenue estimates to avoid that sort of situation in the future? What can you do to prevent something like that from happening?

Well, that is a crucial deliverable of this office, is a revenue estimate that can be relied upon.

I am looking forward to producing just such a revenue estimates in the Texas Legislature and also being fully transparent of the challenges in that revenue estimate, given the tremendous number of rules changes, as well as settlements that my predecessor is engaged in as we speak in these final weeks in office.

You’re taking office at a time when, as you said earlier, the economy is sluggish. The state’s budget surplus is likely to be lower than in the past several years.

Do you have any levers at your disposal to maximize or increase revenue? And I wonder if you feel that Texas needs a new income stream.

You know, we will be looking at new income streams that the Legislature may be considering.

Certainly the Legislature will be considering the THC industry. The gambling industry is a perennial at the Legislature in terms of its revenue-generating capacity. And we’ll be looking at others.

We’ll doing the kind of credible analysis, reliable analysis for the Legislature to make determinations whether those revenue streams are something that they want to do and whether there are externalities that might cut into those revenue streams that they wanna consider.

At the same time, there are also levers within the budget itself with regard to where money goes. Does it go into general revenue or does it go in to dedicated sources of funds that can only be used for certain things? And those are levers that can also be explored to make money available or also not make money available except to specific items.

Do you think that Texas needs to rethink its approach to income tax? Is this the right climate for something like that, in your opinion, or not so much?

Well, I’ll tell you, we are in a enviable position as a state. While we are experiencing economic downturn as a country — and we are experience inflation in our state and in our country — we are also enjoying surpluses. So this is an enviable circumstance where we have the tools to address the needs of Texans because we do have a surplus. It’s not as large as it was the year before, but we are running the surplus.

With regard to an income tax, I’ll make no bones about it: As a Democrat, a progressive taxation structure is preferred. I would very much like to see greater progressivity in our taxing structure, but that is a policy decision of the Legislature. And also there’s a constitutional provision that prevents it currently.

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