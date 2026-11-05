Weekend rain expected in San Antonio area as cold front pushes through

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A cold front pushing toward South Texas on Thursday will help set up a rainy weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Harrison Tran said the cold front is just one part of the changing weather pattern that will bring rain to the region this weekend.

"We have a disturbance moving along the jet stream that's going to approach our area from the west this weekend, and that will supply some moisture in our area, which will ride atop this dome of cooler air," he said.

Tran said total weekend rainfall amounts will vary across the region.

"Maybe about a quarter of an inch," he said. "Maybe even up to two inches for some areas for these longer duration rains. So, a pretty wet and soggy weekend in the forecast, but we are not expecting anything severe."

Almost half the area will see rain during the day on Saturday, but nearly all of the area should see showers at times on Saturday night and Sunday.

While the cold front moves in Thursday, it will take time to feel it. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. But highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain mostly in the 60s, with early morning lows peaking in the mid 50s. The Hill Country will feel even chillier.

While severe weather, such as flooding, is not expected, northerly wind gusts of around 25 to 30 miles per hour are likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those gusts are expected to die down in the area on Sunday night.

The cooler weather will also kick off the next work week. Monday's high is expected to be in the mid 60s, accompanied by a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s are expected for much of the week, including Veteran's Day on Wednesday.