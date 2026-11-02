Additional federal disaster assistance available in Texas following the summer’s severe weather and flooding

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texans are now eligible for more financial assistance to help recover from the severe weather they experienced this past summer.

Texas' appeal for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance program funding in response to the severe storms and flooding that impacted communities across counties from July 12 to Aug. 14, 2026, has been approved by President Trump, according to a statement from FEMA.

The president’s approval of additional federal funding will aid individuals in 20 counties: Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Crockett, Dimmit, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala.

A statement from the Office of the Texas Governor said disaster-related assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured or underinsured property losses, as well as legal services, unemployment assistance and medical, dental, and funeral expenses related to the disaster.

FEMA advises those affected to initially file claims with their insurance providers before applying for federal assistance. They can then register for assistance online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Anyone who uses a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others should provide FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA has named Roland W. Jackson the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

The agency said additional designations will be announced if requested and warranted after reviewing damage assessments.