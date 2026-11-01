All 9 people aboard private jet from Austin killed after plane crashes in Florida

A private jet that departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport en route to the Bahamas crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, on Sunday, killing all nine passengers on board, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the incident with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area around 12:50 p.m. Eastern time, according to the FAA. Information on any additional injuries or damage to nearby homes was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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