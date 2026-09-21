Take a 'curious' walking tour through the city's East Side graveyards

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We're still in September, and it's not yet the month for Halloween, but as you’re beginning to plan your cooler-weather activities, Curious Twins could be one stop.

Curious Twins is a family-owned historic tour company that was established in 2017.

Fred and Stephen Garza-Guzman are the co-owners and "curious twins" of their namesake company.

“What we do is we take people into haunted structures, buildings, places with folklore through the streets of San Antonio, King William downtown, and we share with them haunted history,” said Fred Garza-Guzman.

This Friday at 6:30 p.m. they will be giving a guided tour through the cemeteries on the east side of San Antonio.

1 of 2 — Gravestone.jpg Maverick gravestone Curious Twins / Courtesy 2 of 2 — Curious Twins.jpg The Curious Twins themselves Curious Twins / Courtesy

“Yeah, that is one of our favorite tours. What we do is we take people through a greater understanding of death here in San Antonio and how it has evolved and changed over the years,” he said. “We point out symbology. We share with them facts about the people that are buried there.”

The guides have a good grasp of the history of the area.

“We share with them all kinds of information about our city. But we really specialize in dark folklore of Texas and San Antonio,” Garza-Guzman said.

Oddly, he noted that sometimes in this cemetery, it’s the live things that get your attention.

“People also get to kind of enjoy some of that wildlife that is in the cemetery that typically you may not see during the day, and so we have some fun little visitors. Sometimes we have owls,” he said.

And sometimes you’ll see a gravestone with a name you didn’t expect, like the ones of the family that started a very famous hotel.

“One of our favorite graves that we love to share information about is the Menger family,” he said. “Mary Menger is buried there along with her husband William Menger and their two-year-old infant daughter that passed away.”

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-09-21 142421.jpg A view on downtown Curious Twins / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-09-21 142421.jpg A view on downtown Curious Twins / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-09-21 141717.jpg Another curious gravestone Curious Twins / Courtesy

Fred Garza-Guzman says the walk isn’t too taxing, and almost anyone can attend the tour.

“We have people that have done this on wheelchairs. We have people that have done this on walkers,” he said. “It is a very short walk. It is under a half a mile, but we are on our feet for about an hour and 30 minutes.”

You can find information about tickets, and more at the Curious Twins website.