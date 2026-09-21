Tropical Storm Polo to dump heavy rains on southwest Mexico

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Tropical Storm Polo will dump heavy rains on southwest Mexico but is not expected to impact San Antonio's weather this week, the National Hurricane Center reports.

Tropical disturbances remain one of the city's best prospects for seeing rain outside the increase in cold front activity expected in October. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, after beginning on June 1.

The National Weather Service reports September for the Alamo City will likely end like it started, unseasonably hot and dry. July's rains are a distant memory, and the city's tiny rainfall surplus for the year may disappear altogether soon. Drought reversals seen this year have now returned, with the northern two-thirds of Bexar County listed as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor and the southern third of the county listed as being in moderate drought conditions.

Since Jan. 1, just under 27 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport, about three inches above the year-to-date average.

Daytime highs this week are expected to remain below 100 but will remain unseasonably warm in the mid and upper 90s. Gone, however, are the heat advisories issued for much of last week. Sunrise temperatures this week will be in the mid 70s.

The best chances for rain for San Antonio this week will be on Tuesday night, between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., but less than a quarter of the area is expected see any rain drops.

September's heat wave has been due to persistent high pressure ridging that kills rainmaking chances and breeze potential. Forecasters said a drier airmass may filter into San Antonio from the northeast by Friday or Saturday to at least bring down dew points and overnight temperatures slightly.