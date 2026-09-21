San Antonio and Czech Republic exchange economic development delegations

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Representatives of the Czech Republic wrapped up an economic development mission to Texas last week, including stops in San Antonio. And soon a delegation from San Antonio will travel there for the same purpose.

The delegation, representing 20 Czech companies, visited Port San Antonio and its aerospace, defense, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing facilities. They also visited with the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and greater SATX, the region's economic development arm, County Judge Peter Sakai and District 3 San Antonio City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran.

Petr Kubíček, an executive director with ZRIA, the economic development branch of the city of Zlin in the Czech Republic, said Texas and his republic share some common industries and there are possible mutual expansion opportunities within each other's borders. He said the delegation is especially keen on opportunities in the aerospace and defense industries.

Kubíček said San Antonio's workforce has the talent Czech Republic industries could work with here. And he said the state has a great economic development climate, as opposed to some parts of Europe, which, he said, "can get a little complicated in terms of regulations."

"What I really admire is ... I'd call it a pro-business attitude and environment here. For me ... (It is) even refreshing to see how Texans are pro-business and are always open."

Kubíček, Jaroslav Knot, a member of the European Parliament or MEP for the Czech Republic, and local Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic in San Antonio, Robert Braubach, visited Texas Public Radio for a studio interview about their visit to Texas and the local delegation's economic development mission to the Czech Republic.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will lead the delegation overseas in early October. They will visit an international job fair there, along with companies, universities, and with the Czech Ambassador to the U.S. Miloslav Stašek. Among the cities to be visited are Prague, Brno, and Zlin.

The county is expected is sign a memorandum of understanding with the city of Zlin to pursue mutual economic development opportunities. Representatives of the San Antonio Spurs and UTSA Roadrunners are also part of the local delegation going overseas to explore sports development opportunities.

"The United States is a key non-European partner for the Czech Republic. And Texas is one of the strongest American economies and a center of technological innovation," said Karel Havlíček, 1st deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade. "In addition to strong economic ties, there is also a long historical tradition there. Texas is home to one of the largest communities of Americans with Czech roots."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott executed the Texas-Czechia cooperation declaration with the country in 2026. Key growth sectors shared by the republic and Texas include semiconductors and technology, defense and aerospace, and energy.