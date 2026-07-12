Kerrville flood survivors can find help for trauma and grief

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One year after the deadly Guadalupe River flood, many survivors are still dealing with its emotional aftermath. In Kerrville, local organizations and counselors are working to provide the support they need to recover.

Those who live in Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt are used to thunderstorms and occasional flooding. But the historic flood over the July Fourth holiday last year was unlike anything many residents had experienced.

According to Sarah Stricker, many of the flood's deepest wounds aren't physical.

"One thing I appreciate about just Kerr County and the surrounding areas is that they made huge strides in the very beginning to understand that mental health is a huge portion of how we're going to heal as a community," she said.

1 of 3 — IMG_6079 (1).jpeg Storefront on Water Street in Kerrville Jack Morgan 2 of 3 — IMG_6080.jpeg Emotional Support Center on Water Street Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — IMG_5957 (1).jpeg Rock painted in Hunt along the roadside Jack Morgan

Stricker is the director of the Crisis Counseling Program, or CCP.

"The same amount of grief that was brought into the community also brought in the helpers, which I think was incredibly important, and they mobilized very quickly to help address the mental health portion of recovery," Stricker said.

One priority was bringing mental health services directly into the community. The program opened a highly visible downtown Kerrville location, giving people a place to turn for support.

"That's the Emotional Support Center, which is actually where I'm stationed out of,” she said. “I do know that the program will continue as long as there's a need for it."

The services and counseling are free and available to anyone affected by the flooding.

Jack Morgan Diana and Ray Gutierrez serve the community in Kerrville as counselors.

"If your check-engine light on your truck comes on, it's probably best to go get it checked out," she said.

Stricker noted that emotional trauma should be treated the same way. It's better to seek help early than ignore the warning signs.

"I think over time we know that in order to be able to show up for others, we have to show up for ourselves, so that we can be the best we can," she said.

Resources that provide aid and support

Kerr Together | Kerr County Disaster Recovery & Rebuilding

Mental Health & Spiritual Care | Kerr County Recovery

Hill Country Hearts | Support and Heal Today

