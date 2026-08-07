San Antonio's tax-free weekend is here. What shoppers should know

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San Antonio-area shopping centers are expected to be busy this weekend as shoppers take advantage of Texas' sales tax holiday on many back-to-school items.

The holiday from sales taxes started Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday. Statewide, the savings for shoppers is expected to add up to more than $142 million.

The easiest way to understand the Texas Comptroller's sales tax holiday rules may be to start with what's not exempt.

Items with sales taxes still applied this weekend include:



Clothing items or shoes valued at $100 dollars or more.

Computers, software and textbooks

Items specific to a sport, such as shoulder pads, baseball cleats or golf cleats.

Gym bags, computer bags, briefcases, and luggage.

Now, with that rather small list out of the way, it's ready, set, shop.

Bins full of pens, pencils, notebook paper, crayons and markers and more are overflowing and moved to the front and center of big box stores like Walmart and Target.

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines offered his insights about the potential savings for families. “Since 1999, Texans have saved more than $2 billion on everything from coats to crayons and scissors to sneakers in preparation for the back-to-school bell,” said Huffines of the annual sales tax weekend. “But this holiday initiative isn’t just about short-term relief. It’s a cornerstone of financial support for Texas families, reducing the cost-burden of essential educational supplies and clothing.”

The exemptions apply whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail.

Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. "Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100," according to a news release from the comptroller's office.

Shoppers who are mistakenly charged sales taxes by a retailer may request a refund directly from the seller. Learn more here at the Comptroller’s website.

A full list of tax-free items is available here.