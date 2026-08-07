NBA Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs honored by Bexar County

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The NBA's Western Conference Champions were formally honored for their historic, winning season at the Bexar County Courthouse this week.

"There he is. The one, the only, the Coyote," said County Judge Peter Sakai as he welcomed a delegation of San Antonio Spurs staff led by the team mascot to commissioners court.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores heaped praise on the team while reading an honorary proclamation aloud to all those gathered in the court.

"There is so much division in our country, in our state, and in our county. And the Spurs is one of the few things that bring us together," she said.

Clay-Flores said the Spurs season will not be forgotten soon by Spurs Nation.

"The San Antonio Spurs have once again demonstrated why they remain one of the most respected organizations in professional sports," she said. "Their accomplishments this season will be celebrated and remembered by Spurs fans for years, decades, and centuries and generations to come."

The ceremony ended with a chant of "Go Spurs Go!"

The New York Knicks ended the Spurs title run by winning Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on June 13 at the Frost Bank Center, 94-90. The Knicks won the series 4-1. It was a hard-fought nail-biter throughout for both teams and their fans. Two of the games were won by the Knicks by only one point and the two others by four points.

Spurs fans are hopeful the young, talented team has not seen its last trip to the NBA Finals. The Spurs preseason begins against the Atlanta Hawks at the Frost Bank Center on Oct. 8. Their regular season begins on Oct. 20.

Spurs team members were not present for the county proclamation ceremony, but some were on a well-publicized trip to Paris to see the sights in the home country of team star Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are working to broaden their fan base in France, Mexico, and in Austin.