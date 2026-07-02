Hill Country flood relief fund distributes $82 million one year after disaster

In the days after floodwaters tore through the Texas Hill Country on July 4, 2025, donations poured in from across the country. The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country quickly launched a relief effort, directing millions of dollars toward emergency assistance for survivors and affected communities.

Like many across the Hill Country, the foundation's CEO Austin Dickson lost loved ones in the flood. He said the anniversary has been a reminder of both the grief that remains and the progress the community has made.

"You can be in grief and you can also be hopeful at the same time, and that's very much where I am personally," Dickson said. "I'm hopeful because there's been so much generosity towards our community, and the Community Foundation has been able to translate that into results."

The flood killed more than 130 people across the Hill Country and destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses and public spaces, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history.

Now, one year later, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has raised $150 million for recovery efforts. Founded in 1982, the local nonprofit has so far awarded about $82 million to help families rebuild their lives, Dickson said.

"We've moved really quickly and very deliberately and very systematically to make sure as many people as possible get the help that they need," he said.

The first phase of recovery focused on meeting immediate needs.

Within 45 days of the flooding, the foundation distributed $15 million to more than 50 local nonprofits, Dickson said, providing direct financial assistance to survivors and crisis support. But as those emergency needs eased, the organization's priorities shifted to long-term recovery.

As of the one-year anniversary, about one-third of all grant funding has gone toward housing assistance, helping families rebuild damaged homes, make repairs or relocate. According to Dickson, 130 flood-impacted individuals and families have returned to their homes, while another 98 households were being moved into permanent housing.

"Stable housing provides routine for kids and families," Dickson said. "It provides an ability to go back to work, it provides an ability to focus on one's grief and one's mental health."

Dickson said he expects those remaining households to be housed within the next year.

Nearly half of the money raised currently remains in the fund, though Dickson said that's intentional, noting that rebuilding communities after a disaster takes time.

The foundation continues to invest in mental health services, including training for school staff and emergency responders on trauma and grief, while also helping rebuild parks, community centers and other public spaces damaged by the flooding. The organization has also set aside $10 million for a readiness and resilience fund aimed at strengthening the region's preparedness for future disasters.

A complete list of grant recipients, award amounts and grant purposes is available on the foundation's Rebuild Kerr website.

"A lot of these efforts that we've been able to see over the past year are evidence of recovery, but they're also giving people hope," Dickson said. "There's a new future ahead. We may not get back to normalcy, but we'll get back something new."

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