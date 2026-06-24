Camp Mystic files for bankruptcy after months of investigations, lawsuits on flood deaths

Camp Mystic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief, according to court records.

The case was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas on Wednesday by an attorney on behalf of Camp Mystic.

The move follows multiple lawsuits by families alleging that the camp failed to protect campers and counselors. Twenty-five campers, two counselors, and Dick Eastland, camp owner and executive director, died when the Guadalupe River flooded nearly a year ago.

KUT News has reached out to Camp Mystic and its attorney listed on the case but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story.

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