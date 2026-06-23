San Antonio Public Library launches new Wi-Fi hotspot pilot program

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The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) is launching a new pilot program that aims to expand internet access and bridge the local digital divide.

The City of San Antonio conducted a pandemic-era study that found portions of the city’s East, West, and South sides had limited access to high-speed internet.

The new initiative — funded by a $200,000 grant by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. — will provide 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot devices to residents in these areas where broadband access has been scarce.

Devices will be available at 10 branch locations, including:



Bazan

Collins Garden

Cortez

Forest Hills

Las Palmas

Memorial

Mission

Pan American

Schaefer

Westfall



Officials say the program will help provide better access to online education, workforce development, and healthcare services.

“These devices will help reduce barriers in some of our most underserved communities,” said Library Director Sukrit Goswami in a news release. “Providing these devices in areas where we know there is a need bridges the digital divide by giving residents reliable internet access at home, on the go, or anywhere they need it.”

The hotspot devices can be checked out at the 10 participating libraries for 21 days by library cardholders. Though devices cannot be reserved, waitlists will be available if all devices are checked out at a specific location.

Internet access is also available at all SAPL locations via public desktop and laptop computers on library grounds.

Outdoor Wi-Fi is available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in marked parking spots and some public outdoors areas.