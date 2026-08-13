San Antonio area home sales see modest gain in July

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Area home sales rose 5% in July, compared to the same month in 2025, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

More than 3,300 homes were sold last month.

The board reports the market is balanced with a six-month inventory of homes, allowing buyers a little more wiggle room to negotiate a close, but sellers are not seeing a big impact on pricing.

“July’s sales activity demonstrates continued confidence in the San Antonio housing market,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s 2026 board chairperson. “Buyers are benefiting from greater inventory and more negotiating opportunities, while steady price growth continues to support homeowners. These conditions allow both buyers and sellers to make informed decisions based on their individual needs.”

The median home price in the San Antonio area rose 2% in July, compared to the same month last year, reaching $315,000.

About 93% of sellers got their original asking price, suggesting buyers may want to consider bargaining with sellers in other areas to seal a deal.

The San Antonio residential rental market was also up 5% from July of last year, SABOR reported. The average home rental rate was $1, 877 last month.

"July’s market offered buyers flexibility across neighborhoods, price points and property types," the board said in a news release. "With more than six months of inventory available, buyers had additional time and options when evaluating homes. Sellers continued to benefit from year-over-year growth in both average and median prices, reinforcing the importance of realistic pricing and informed marketing strategies."

While sellers are sticking to their original asking price, they are having to wait to close for not budging. Homes averaged 81 days on the market, an 11% increase year-over-year. The wait can give buyers additional time to consider their options, reinforcing the importance of strategic pricing for sellers, SABOR said.

The board reports 67% of homes sold locally were in the $200,000 to $499,000 range.

Statewide, home sales were up less than 1% in July, compared to the same month of 2025. And the statewide median was up 1.5% to $345,000.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports existing home sales across the U.S. were up 0.7% from July 2025. NAR said the median home price for the month was $434,100, up 2% from a year ago.

“Home sales have been remarkably stable, even amid the rising mortgage rate environment of the past few months,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Year-to-date sales are up 2.4% and there’s no doubt that the housing market would be thriving if average mortgage rates were to return near 6%.”