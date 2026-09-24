César E. Chávez Boulevard name change to Durango underway

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César E. Chávez Boulevard is officially reverting to its former name, Durango Boulevard, following allegations of sexual assault against the late civil rights and farmworkers union leader.

Crews this week started the street sign replacement process. The city previously said changing all street signs could take two-to-six months, and replacing highway signs could take six months to a year.

The San Antonio City Council last month voted to make the change along the nearly 5.5-mile stretch of road.

Allegations against Chávez emerged in March of this year after the publication of a New York Times investigation, which revealed details of abuse of multiple women and minors by Chávez.

Among those coming forward were activist and United Farm Workers (UFW) co-leader Dolores Huerta. She issued a statement on social media reinforcing sexual abuse allegations against Chávez. In her statement, Huerta, 95, said she had remained silent for decades out of concern for the farmworker movement she helped build.

Huerta revealed that she had two children from her encounters with Chávez and arranged for them to be raised by other families. She’s now directing those impacted by sexual assault to her foundation's website for assistance and support.

In her statement, Huerta wrote that “We must continue to engage and support our community, which needs advocacy and activism now more than ever.”

Also in March, the national Cesar Chavez Foundation and the UFW released statements acknowledging claims of misconduct involving women and minors. The foundation’s statement claims Chávez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during his time as president of the UFW

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing,” the statement said. “The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment.”

According to the statement from the UFW, the claims are that Chávez “behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization’s values. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors.”

The organization supports laborers and farm workers in Texas, California, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, and New York.

The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice in San Antonio was canceled on March 6, 2026, as were similar events nationwide.

Chávez died in 1993 at the age of 66 and would have turned 100 next year.