Mother charged with capital murder after two children found dead in a burned vehicle

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A woman has been charged with capital murder after her two children were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning.

A passerby discovered the vehicle between 5 and 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Richland Hills on the West Side of San Antonio.

Investigators said the person was walking a dog and saw a woman at the scene who said she had already called authorities, but the witness also called 911.

Assistant San Antonio Police Chief Jesus Salame Jr. confirmed that two children, ages 5 and 7, were found dead in the vehicle.

He said that the SAPD received a call early Friday morning from a person who reported a white Hyundai on fire at the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive behind a warehouse.

The suspect, Marlene Vidal of Edinburg, was charged with capital murder after statements from her and video evidence indicated she acted alone.

Salame confirmed that Vidal is the mother of the two children. He added that investigators are determining whether mental health issues played a part.

“Everyone’s going to want to know why something like this happened. And unfortunately, the 'why' is sometimes the hardest question to answer," said Salame. "So, what I commit to you now is that we’re going to continue working to find the truth, seek justice for those children, and support everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Dan Katz / TPR SAPD investigates a scene on the West Side of San Antonio where two children were found dead in a burned car.

Officers are verifying information and contacting family members. The mother of the children has family connections in San Antonio.

Forensic aspects, including where the children were in the vehicle and what was used to start the fire, are part of the ongoing investigation.