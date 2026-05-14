SAT and Southwest Airlines end dispute, reach settlement

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Southwest Airlines and San Antonio International Airport have reached a settlement, bringing to a conclusion, a protracted dispute over gate access, lease agreements and the airport’s terminal expansion project.

Southwest Airlines will now acquire multiple gates at the new $1.7 billion Terminal C.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2024, Southwest accused the airport and Director of Airports Jesus Saenz of reversing course on plans for the airline’s future at SAT. The carrier said it had been led to believe it would secure space in the new Terminal C, only to later learn it would stay in the older, more industrial Terminal A.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the City of San Antonio

Southwest Airlines lost that yearlong lawsuit and continued its legal battle while pursuing a separate complaint process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Now Southwest will withdraw both its lawsuit and complaint before the FAA.

With the settlement, Southwest will now have multiple gates, with three gates at Terminal C and three more at Terminal B.

Terminal C is the centerpiece of a broader $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program with the City of San Antonio.

Saenz said everything they do is for the betterment of the people and all airlines at the airport, and they’re pleased that they were able to come to an agreement.

Southwest is the dominant carrier at San Antonio International, handling more than one-third of passengers who travel to and from the city.

The terminal is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2028.