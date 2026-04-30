Texas judge says agency must comply with agreement made with Plano-area Muslim development

A Travis County District Court has ordered the Texas Workforce Commission to comply with an agreement it made with the developer of a Muslim-oriented community.

The Meadow, formerly known as EPIC City, has been repeatedly targeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and other officials. Civil rights groups claim religious discrimination is behind the attacks on the housing development — which has not been built.

The agency and the developer, Community Capital Partners, agreed last fall to resolve allegations of fair housing violations against the project. Community Capital Partners sued the Texas Workforce Commission after it sent the commission fair housing policies for the development but didn't receive any review or response from the agency according to a press release from the developer.

The proposed housing community a 402-acre development in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine. The project is years away from construction but has already faced intense scrutiny from top Republicans in the state. Texas officials have accused the development of implementing Sharia Law and creating a no-go zone for non-Muslims, something the developer has repeatedly denied.

Imran Chaudhary, the president of Community Capital Partners, praised the court's ruling in a press release.

"This ruling confirms what we have maintained from the beginning — that Community Capital Partners has been willing, ready, and committed to complying with Texas law at every step," said CCP President Imran Chaudhary. "We have acted in good faith throughout this process, and today's decision reflects that."

The Texas Workforce Commission told KERA via email it plans to appeal the court's ruling.

"The court's ruling is flawed and overlooks substantial evidence of violations under the Fair Housing Act," a spokesperson for the agency said.

The spokesperson pointed to an ongoing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation of alleged fair housing violations. The U.S. Department of Justice closed a similar probe last year after the developer affirmed it planned to comply with Fair Housing Act requirements.

The Texas Workforce Commission's lack of response was more than routine delays, said Eric Hudson, a civil rights attorney for the developer. Hudson accused the agency of discriminating against the project because of its Muslim affiliation.

"For months, state actors created the impression that this project was operating outside the law. When in reality, CCP was doing exactly what was required," he said. "Today's ruling makes clear that the law applies equally to state agencies."

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.



Copyright 2026 KERA News