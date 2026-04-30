Flood watch for San Antonio, Friday commutes look rainy

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The National Weather Service reports 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall on the San Antonio area by Friday night, increasing the risk of flash flooding and turning work commutes into a rainy mess.

As much as 6 inches could fall in isolated spots.

A flood watch is in effect for San Antonio and surrounding areas from 9 p.m. Thursday night until 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Rain chances are slight for Thursday afternoon, but by late Thursday night and early Friday morning, all of the Alamo City is likely to see rain start falling. The shower activity is expected to taper off by Friday night.

Since the ground is already saturated from previous rains this April, it won't take much rain to suddenly cause low-lying areas to see flooding and make urban creeks rise. Motorists will want to use caution at low-water crossings.

A cold front just pushed through in the Hill Country and San Antonio to help trigger the rain. Forecasters say the cold front was expected to stall across South Texas to boost rain chances even more as it mingles with a warm and moist atmosphere over the region.

Besides the badly needed rain to ease the Alamo City's seven-year drought, the weather pattern has other benefits too. The cold front and rain are expected to disperse some of the smoke from agricultural burning in Texas, Mexico, and Central America that has wafted over San Antonio since Monday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forecast San Antonio's air quality to improve into the "Good" range on Thursday and Friday. It was in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals" range to start this week. A haze has been easily visible for much of the week over the city's skyline.

Another benefit of the cold front's arrival will be milder temperatures. The high on Friday is expected to hover in the upper 60s and in the 70s this weekend. Early sunrise temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s. The weekend sky should be partly to mostly sunny.

A warming trend kicks in on Monday with a return to temperatures in the 80s and 90s.