Austin's indie bookstore scene is thriving. Here are 10 shops to check out

If you're anything like me, you savor the days where all you have on your to-do list is to get lost in a book. Thankfully, there is no shortage of places to turn when you're ready to find your next read.

There are more than 30 independent bookstores in the greater Austin area. Of the 10 featured on this list, only one has been around more than a decade. Most of the rest have opened within the last five years.

This is meant to be a starting point for you (and me) as the list keeps growing, allowing the community more chances to engage with literature. Happy reading!

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Finney's is a romance bookstore named after the owner's dog. Here, the "only judgment allowed is Finney's signature side-eye."

Located in East Austin, Finney's is my go-to place for romance books that is more centrally located. The romance genre has grown exponentially over the past few years, and niche bookstores like Finney's are a testament to that.

Here you can find contemporary romance, fantasy romance, low spice or high spice, blind date books and so much more. If your TBR pile is out of control, maybe just pop in to browse the stickers and bookmarks and say hi to Finney the dog, the store's namesake.

Also, be sure to check out the events. Finney's currently hosts four book clubs: contemporary romance, dark romance, romantasy and queer romance. They also offer craft nights and weekly silent reading hangs.

3823 Airport Blvd. Ste D

Closed Monday through Thursday

Friday 3-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While I believe that it's possible to lose yourself in any bookstore, BookPeople is the place on this list with the largest physical space where that can happen. Here, you can really let yourself wander up and down over multiple floors, stop and get a coffee or snack at the cafe, and then do it all over again.

My most-frequented areas include the mystery and thriller section, the cookbook section, and the wall featuring upcoming author events and book club picks (they have 13, including one for kids), as well as the staff recommendations.

If you have kids, including teens, check out BookKids and BookTeens on the second floor and let them explore.

This is also a place that has a major exit through the gift shop vibe, with a large collection of greeting cards, journals and kitschy gifts.

603 N. Lamar Blvd.

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News / KUT News First Light Books opened in 2023 and features an in-store cafe with espresso, wine and beer offerings.

If you've been around long enough, you might remember this spot nestled into Hyde Park as your post office. Now it's a great place to discover a new book and read outside in the courtyard with a beer.

You can get some remote work done here, though you might get distracted hearing people accurately describe books with snippets like "I heard this one was emotionally devastating." (It was, but in the best way.)

Don't skip on the events. I've seen four of my favorite cookbook authors here in the past year and gotten to chat with them after.

Regulars might consider getting a membership that includes perks like a daily free drip coffee and 20% off book purchases.

And if you need stamps, you can still buy some at checkout.

4300 Speedway Unit 104

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*The coffee window opens at 7 a.m.

Awarded the "Best Obscure Literature Collection" title by the Austin Chronicle in 2024, Alienated Majesty is known for carrying translated works, zines, comics and poetry that you really won't find anywhere else.

They have eight book clubs on offer, including one that partners with the Austin Film Society to pair the books with films — not adaptations.

I don't go here with expectations, but rather the mindset that I'm going to find something I would have never encountered otherwise.

613 W. 29th St.

Closed Monday

Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News / KUT News Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar calls itself "Austin's Living Room." It's easy to see why as they have so many comfy, cushioned chairs where you can relax and read.

This place is ideal for those who love books, wine and a cozy atmosphere.

The historic building on East 11th Street once served three purposes as a bar, grocery store and home. As you wander between rooms, up a steep staircase and settle into one of many cushioned chairs and couches, you do get the sense that you're at home and can unwind.

Two things that I think are worth checking out:

Go upstairs and peruse the used book section. I've found some vintage classics at good prices.

Keep an eye on their event calendar for any midnight release parties that will tap into childhood nostalgia.



1101 E. 11th St.

Closed Monday

Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News / KUT News Black Pearl Books is a Black-owned independent bookstore in North Austin.

Black Pearl Books is a Black-owned shop in North Austin that does a lot of work to ensure banned books remain accessible to readers. It's family-run, and the welcoming staff stand out among other stores.

During my first visit, one bookseller took the time to show me the entire layout of the store, including the banned books section, a used "Refurbished Reads" section and a shelf of free books similar to a Little Free Library.

They host two monthly book clubs. Redacted Reads focuses on banned books, and Black Pearl Brothas is a men's book club.

Community is also a big theme beyond events. The store has a partner nonprofit, Put It In A Book, that is "dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, and representation through literature," and has donated thousands of books since it started in 2021.

7112 Burnet Road

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owned by a queer woman who is also a veteran, this shop is bursting with color and a lot of thought put into the curation, including LGBTQ+ offerings for all ages. You can find plenty of local authors featured here, and they even have a book club centered on those reads where the author attends.

Every month when I get the events newsletter, I'm blown away by just how much is on offer, from queer poetry open mic nights to diverse writing groups, book launch parties and story times for kids.

There is a scaled monthly membership program, with most tiers including anywhere from a 10% to 20% discount on purchases.

Also, make sure to say hi to Mae Mae, the cutest bookstore Yorkie ever.

5925 Burnet Road

Closed Monday

Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Located in Hyde Park, Livra Books specializes in rare and used books, as well as books in Spanish.

Used and rare books, as well as books in Spanish, are the focus of this Hyde Park bookstore.

Walk in without a plan and treat the hodgepodge of shelves like a hidden treasure hunt. Bonus points if you enjoy the smell of old books.

The age of the books in the store vary, but lately the vintage mass market paperbacks have been calling my name, especially as they go extinct. I picked up three from Stephen King last time, and it was hard to stop there given how well everything is priced. I am still thinking about a pristine copy of one Nancy Drew Files — it might be the one that got away.

If you're in a reading slump or haven't read in years, the store's Fight Against Brain-Rot Book Club might be just what you need. You don't need to read all of the books, or even completely finish one, to attend.

4101 Guadalupe St. # 200

Monday through Friday 12-9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 p.m.

While there are other queer-owned bookstores in Austin that stock LGBTQ+ books, The Little Gay Shop exclusively carries books by, for and about the queer community.

Among the categories of books in the store, you'll find general queer fiction, trans fiction, sapphic/lesbian fiction, gay/achillean fiction and multiple nonfiction categories.

The store's Little Gay Book Club focuses on must-read queer books, and The Reading Rainbow Club rotates through LGBTIA+ genre fiction. Both are free to join, and members get 15% off the book club picks.

While the books are a big part of this store, there is so much more to browse, and it's all queer-made.

1902 E. 12th St.

Monday 12-6 p.m.

Closed Tuesday

Wednesday and Thursday 12-6 p.m.

Friday 12-7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Stormy, a gray tabby, is the resident bookstore cat at Reverie Books in South Austin.

Reverie Books stands out not just because it is the only general interest bookstore in South Austin, but there is also a bookstore cat, Stormy.

The queer-owned shop might be tiny, but they do an excellent job of bringing in new releases, bestsellers and eclectic picks. The staff are extremely friendly and helpful when it comes to recommendations.

There is also a used book section and an assortment of gifts that include candles, bookmarks and journals. Be sure to get a punch card at checkout.

Captain Quack's and Austin Java are next door, making it easy to grab a coffee to go with your next read.

5330 Menchaca Road Ste D

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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