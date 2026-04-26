PHOTOS: Fiesta brings visitors and San Antonio locals together

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Fiesta San Antonio dates back to 1891 when it consisted of a single parade to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto, according to Fiesta’s official website. Today, 135 years later, the city continues this celebration of its culture and community.

Fiesta now has more than 100 individual events that take place over the course of 11 days. Most events are organized by nonprofit groups that use the proceeds to support local charities, scholarships, and community programs.

1 of 14 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-20.jpg Alejandra de la O shows her lilac boots to the crowd as the Fiesta Flambeau float makes a turn on Commerce Street at the Battle of Flowers Parade in 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 14 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-02.jpg The winner of the Pooch Parade costume contest Fiesta Flair category. The contestant was dressed as a Fiesta Medal on April 25, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 14 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Fiesta de los Spurs runners gather at Legacy Park in front of City Tower after completing a 3.2 mile run or walk on the same path for Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 14 — Fiesta_sailearanda2026-4.jpg Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 14 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-11.jpg The color guard from San Roberto International School in Monterrey, Mexico at Fiesta Flambeau on April 25, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 14 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-05.jpg A big Battle of Flowers helium balloon turns the corner on E. Houston Street on April 24, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 14 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-17.jpg A group of cyclists rides along the parade route during the Battle of Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 8 of 14 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-31.jpg Confetti cannons Saile Aranda / TPR 9 of 14 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-03.jpg During the Battle of Flowers, it is a tradition for participants to place wreaths in front of the Alamo to honor the soldiers who died during the Battle of the Alamo. Saile Aranda / TPR 10 of 14 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-16.jpg Hundreds of dogs walking along the Pooch Parade route on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 11 of 14 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Winner of the Pooch Parade costume contest, Top Dog category on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 12 of 14 — fiestadereyes_sailearanda2026-9.jpg Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square Saile Aranda / TPR 13 of 14 — fiestadereyes_sailearanda2026-6.jpg Fiesta de los Reyes attendees at the historic Market Square Saile Aranda / TPR 14 of 14 — fiestadereyes_sailearanda2026-5.jpg Variety of fruit-flavored aguas frescas at a booth at Fiesta de los Reyes Saile Aranda / TPR

For many native San Antonians, Fiesta formed a big part of their childhood. Mia, who didn’t give her last name for privacy reasons, said attending Fiesta was a family tradition when she was younger.

This year was her first time back at Fiesta after six years of not attending.

“The community, seeing how everyone bonds together. Earlier, they had a run, and everyone was cheering, clapping, popping confetti cannons for them,” said Mia about her reason for going back to Fiesta. “It was really nice, and just because so many tourists come here to see Fiesta and this is my home. So why not take part in the event?”

1 of 7 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Fiesta Flambeau attendees bring their handmade signs to cheer on floats and participants marching with the parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-01.jpg Fiesta de los Spurs runners arrive at Legacy Park after a 3.2-mile run on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — Fiesta_sailearanda2026-3.jpg Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors prepare backstage before the first night's show Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 7 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-11.jpg Families and children enjoy the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park. Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-13.jpg Hundreds of dogs and their humans begin the Pooch Parade near the Judson Nature Trails at Alamo Heights on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — fiestadereyes_sailearanda2026-3.jpg Caricature-style drawing booth at Fiesta de los Reyes Saile Aranda / TPR

Fiesta Fiesta is the opening ceremony followed by a long list of food-centered events such as Oyster Bake, festivals like Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square, Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA), and countless parades including Battle of Flowers and Pooch Parade.

1 of 13 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-18.jpg Hundreds of dogs walking at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 13 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-16.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a skit on San Antonio's mayor and city council Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 13 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-06.jpg The Battle of Flowers Association float during the parade on April 24, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 13 — Fiesta_sailearanda2026-10.jpg Brennan High School Color Guard at the Battle of Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 13 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park is the opening ceremony for Fiesta San Antonio Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 13 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-12.jpg The Pooch Parade was a 2.6 mile walk around the Alamo Heights neighborhood on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 13 — Fiesta_sailearanda2026-09.jpg "Wizard of Oz"-themed float at the Battle of Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 8 of 13 — Fiesta_sailearanda2026-7.jpg Confetti-filled cascarones are cracked over parade participants at Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 9 of 13 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-17.jpg Two little Chucky dogs walking the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 10 of 13 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-22.jpg The Ballet Folklorico Festival float drives through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 11 of 13 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-17.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a comedic skit on the Bonham Exchange and their closure issue due to overdue sprinkler system. Saile Aranda / TPR 12 of 13 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-05.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors get ready backstage before the first show on April 21, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 13 of 13 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-01.jpg A small business market is stationed at Travis Park for Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

The city stayed up late on Saturday night for Fiesta Flambeau. The parade celebrated 78 years and the theme for 2026 was “Adventures in Toyland.”

The floats used for the Battle of Flowers parade on Friday morning were repurposed and decorated to fit for Flambeau. Both parades take the same exact route from start to finish, except this time the sunset paints the sky on Saturday evening.

1 of 5 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-09.jpg Fiesta Flambeau's mascot, Torchy and UT Austin's mascot, Hook 'Em wave at the parade crowd on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 5 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-04.jpg Fiesta Flambeau theme for 2026 is "Adventures in Toyland." A giant red wagon makes its way through Alamo Plaza on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 5 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-06.jpg Fiesta Flambeau attendees pop confetti cannons for the "Ghostbusters" characters marching through Alamo Plaza on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 5 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-10.jpg Longhorn fans and UT Austin alumni watch the Longhorn Band perform at Alamo Plaza for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 5 — Flambeau_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Cavander Toyota decorates its truck with Rock 'Em, Sock 'Em robot toys for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade theme "Adventures in Toyland" on April 25, 2026 saile.a

San Antonio native Desiree Shaw now lives in Houston but visits San Antonio every year to attend Fiesta. She says it is a family tradition to watch the Flambeau parade.

“I think just celebrating the culture, the Hispanic culture, all the colors, all of the traditions, the sarapes, and everything, everything about it is like home.” said Shaw about her favorite quality of Fiesta.