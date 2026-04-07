Back to Durango: Survey shows majority supports renaming Cesar Chavez Boulevard

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A majority of San Antonio residents who responded to a recent city survey support changing the name of Cesar Chavez Boulevard back to Durango, according to results released Tuesday.

The survey comes amid recent allegations that the late labor leader abused women and minors. Those allegations were first reported in March by The New York Times and prompted San Antonio city leaders to begin exploring a potential renaming of the street. Prominent labor activist Dolores Huerta was among those who came forward, and some have suggested naming the street after her.

The debate in San Antonio comes as many cities and communities across the country grapple with whether to keep streets, schools, holidays, and marches named after Chavez.

City officials said outreach for the survey was conducted citywide, with a focused effort to engage residents living along the corridor from Southwest 36th Street to South Hackberry. In total, more than 18,000 responses were collected.

Overall, 64% of respondents supported reverting the street name to Durango Boulevard, while 36% preferred alternative options. Support was even higher among residents who live along Cesar Chavez Boulevard, where 79% said they favor changing the name back.

Durango Boulevard had been part of San Antonio for more than a century and was one of several West Side streets named after Mexican cities. The effort to rename the street in honor of Chavez in 2011 was contentious, with debate over cost, historical preservation, and community identity before the City Council approved the change in a split vote.

The City of San Antonio is revisiting the issue with a community listening session scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jaime’s Place, located at 1514 W. Commerce Street.

City leaders say feedback from residents will help guide the next steps as the discussion over the boulevard’s future continues.

Crime & Justice Allegations against César Chávez raise hard questions New allegations that César Chávez sexually assaulted women and girls, including minors, have triggered a fast and painful reckoning over one of the most celebrated figures in Mexican American and labor history. Listen • 24:55