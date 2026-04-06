A community divided: What does the future hold for Camp Mystic?

The Guadalupe River floods over the Fourth of July weekend last year killed more than 100 people, including 25 young girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

As the camp prepares to reopen this year, families who almost lost their daughters in the flood waters are considering sending them back.

Others are suing the camp for alleged negligence, and are hoping to shut it down for good.

Peter Holley, senior writer for Texas Monthly and a Central Texas native himself, has been following the complicated decision parents and children now have to make about whether to return.

He joined KERA's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to talk through both sides of the issue, which he also discusses in his article, "Inside the Shattered Sisterhood of Camp Mystic."

You can hear this conversation in full by clicking the 'listen' button above.

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