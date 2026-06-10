Fewer than 1,000 early votes cast for Alamo Colleges board runoff

Early voting for the runoff in Alamo Colleges’ District 9 board seat ended yesterday with just 740 early, in-person ballots cast — out of the roughly 308,000 voters who are eligible to participate.

Polls will be open once more on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The low-turnout runoff comes as voters have already been to the polls three times in 2026 — for the March 3 primary, the May 2 municipal election and the May 26 primary runoff.

Still, the last time the Alamo Colleges board had a runoff election in 2020, about 4,500 voters participated in the District 9 race.

It’s hard to compare that Covid-era race to this election’s turnout so far — fewer people voted early in 2020, but absentee votes more than made up the difference.

Incumbent trustee Leslie Sachanowicz won the seat that year, but his first reelection bid fell short when he was knocked out in the first round of voting this past May.

Now, voters are choosing between two political newcomers, accountant Robert Garcia and longtime educator Carolyn DeLecour, who finished just six votes apart in the first round.

Voters who live in Alamo Colleges’ single-member District 9 can participate in this election.

To find out whether you’re eligible, view this district map or check your voter registration here.

Voters can choose from three polling locations on Saturday: San Antonio College’s Victory Center, Northeast Lakeview College or Hope Church.

To get live results on election night, sign up for text messages from the San Antonio Report at this link or text “VOTE” to (210) 796-6853.

Where is the Alamo Community Colleges District’s District 9?

The Alamo Colleges District Board oversees policy direction for five independently accredited community colleges in San Antonio.

Its nine members represent single-member districts, meaning they’re elected by voters in a specific geographic area. Only residents who live in District 9 can participate in the June 13 election. To find out whether you’re eligible, check voter registration status here.

Members of the Alamo Colleges District Board serve staggered, six-year terms. The position is unpaid.

Three seats were up for reelection this May, but District 9 is the only one that drew a contested race. Trustees Lorraine Pulido (District 4) and Clint Kingsbery (District 8) were unopposed and automatically reelected to another term.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

