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San Antonio wants feedback on its budget priorities. Here's how to give it.

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:57 AM CDT
David Martin Davies
/
TPR

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Fiscal Year 2027 Budget season is nearing in San Antonio and the city is inviting residents to help shape how leaders invest in the community.

The annual budget survey will be open through May 1 for residents to give feedback on priorities and help identify which programs and services — like streets, parks, and public safety — should be prioritized. The city said in a release it is in its second year of a three-year plan to reduce spending while protecting essential services and maintaining a strong financial position.

Survey results on the Fiscal Year 2027 budget will be shared with the mayor and council members at budget goal setting session. They can also be publicly viewed on SASpeakUp.com on May 22.

Click here to access the survey and learn more about the budget.

Residents can also pick up a survey card at libraries, senior centers, community centers, and council district field offices across the city. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

The city is expected to host budget town halls in each council district to review the budget starting in August.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro