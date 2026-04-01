San Antonio clinches two James Beard Award finalist nominations

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San Antonio has secured two finalist nominations in the 2026 James Beard Awards, largely considered the Oscars of the culinary world.

The Michelin-star Mexican restaurant Mixtli is one of five restaurants across the country who are up for the Outstanding Restaurant nomination.

Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Nicosi Dessert Bar at the Pearl was named a finalist for outstanding pastry chef or baker. Nicosi also received a star from the Michelin Guide in 2025.

Winners will be announced in June and will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Though Mixtli and Chef Bristol-Joseph were the only two semifinalists who advanced, San Antonio chefs and restaurants received several nods during the initial round of nominations released earlier this year.

Those who made the semifinalist list included:

Mixtli, San Antonio (Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water)

Anacacho Coffee & Cantina, San Antonio (Best New Restaurant)

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Nicosi, San Antonio (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez, Naco Mexican, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Sue Kim, The Magpie, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)



No San Antonio chef or restaurant has ever received a James Beard Award.

Watch a conversation with past San Antonio James Beard Award nominees below: