Restrictions on SNAP food benefits go into effect in Texas starting April 1

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Starting April 1, new restrictions from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will take effect and will limit what can be purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The new restrictions come after Senate Bill 379 was signed into law last summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved a healthy foods waiver submitted by Texas, allowing the state to carry out the limitations.

Some local residents who benefit from the San Antonio Food Bank often rely on SNAP.

Food bank CEO Eric Cooper said it’s important for his organization to educate their SNAP recipients on the changes.

“You don’t want the participant to feel stigma, or shame, or less than,” said Cooper. “And at the point of this waiver going into place on April 1, I think there’s going to be some education misses.”

Cooper said they’re prepared with pass-along cards, flyers, and information to help inform those affected by the new limitations. Those restrictions include candy bars, gum, taffy, sweetened drinks with 5 grams or more of added sugar, and even nuts, raisins, and fruits that have been candied, crystalized, glazed or coated with chocolate, yogurt or caramel.

“Sugary beverage includes things like orange juice that might have sugar in it, so there’s some perceived healthier beverages that are also falling under this restriction,” said Cooper.

Cooper said this creates a counterbalance with his organization that already accepts donations from companies with products that are on the list of prohibited items. For instance, the Coca Cola company donates items like water and fruit juice, along with their now legendary cola drink, to the food bank.

Joey Palacios / TPR Drinks containing five grams or more of added sugar, drinks containing artificial sweeteners and candy will not be available for purchase using SNAP benefits starting April 1, 2026.

In a press release from HHSC, Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth thanked Governor Greg Abbott and the state legislature and said, “These changes will lead to healthier food choices and support the development of healthy eating habits that last a lifetime.”

Texas and Mexico supermarket chain H.E.B.’s newsroom said there was no one available to speak on the matter, but the company provided a statement that read, “Over the past several months, a dedicated cross-functional team of H-E-B Partners has been diligently preparing to assist our customers with the new Texas SNAP product changes.”

Part of the waiver requires Texas to survey SNAP recipients to determine if the changes are leading to heathier food choices. Those surveys are expected to be completed after the effective date of April 1, 2026.

“All of us have to eat better. All of us should make healthy choices. All food has value, and it’s about moderation, said Cooper. “I think in a few weeks, months, hopefully this is fully socialized at the retail level and at the participant level where it doesn’t cause any additional stigma.”