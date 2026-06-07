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Protesters, Turning Point USA supporters clash as police intervene outside San Antonio summit

Texas Public Radio | By Kory Cook
Published June 7, 2026 at 7:40 PM CDT
Police direct traffic on Westbound Commerce Street and attempt to establish control of the protest in front of the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, TX, during the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit 2026.
Kory Cook
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TPR
Police direct traffic and monitor demonstrators outside the Marriott Rivercenter during Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit in downtown San Antonio on June 6, 2026.

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Bullhorns, signs and competing political messages filled downtown San Antonio on Saturday as more than 100 protesters gathered outside Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit at the Marriott Rivercenter, highlighting sharp divisions over the conservative organization's growing influence among young conservatives.

Protestors holding political signs stand along Bowie Street near the entrance to the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, TX, to demonstrate their rights to stand against Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk and the Women's Leadership Summit in 2026
Kory Cook
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TPR
Protesters holding political signs stand along Bowie Street near the Marriott Rivercenter during a demonstration outside Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio on June 6, 2026.

Among the protesters was San Antonio student Luthiem Hashempour, who attended the conference on its opening day before joining the demonstration.

"There was a button they had that says truth over skin color. It shows basically white over black," Hashempour said. "That's so blatantly racist, and they're so open about it in that event, once they're with other people who are also like-minded like that. It's very scary."

Katherine, a University of South Alabama student who declined to give her last name and serves on the board of a Turning Point chapter at her school, said the organization has provided opportunities she values.

"I would say I support Turning Point," she said. "I think it's given me a lot of opportunities at school and everything. They paid for me to be here. I'm very grateful for them. I know a lot of people disagree with what Turning Point does."

Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit attendees engage with protestors outside the Marriott Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio, TX
Kory Cook
/
TPR
Attendees of Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit engage with protesters outside the Marriott Rivercenter in downtown San Antonio on June 6, 2026.

Hashempour said she understands the financial appeal Turning Point promises to students, but sees it as misguided.

“If you start a chapter in TP USA and have just the name itself, they will fund it, so it's like they're giving money for these kind of false chapters, and it kind of makes sense, you know,” said Hashempour.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by conservative activist Charlie Kirk and has grown into one of the country's most influential conservative youth organizations, with chapters on high school and college campuses nationwide.

After Charlie Kirk's death in 2025, his widow, Erika Kirk, became the organization's CEO and chair and was a featured speaker at this year's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio.

Protestors and police stand on both sides of a retaining wall in front of the South wing of the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, TX, during the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit 2026.
Kory Cook
/
TPR
Protesters and police face one another outside the Marriott Rivercenter during Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio on June 6, 2026.

Turning Point USA and its leaders have drawn criticism from opponents who argue the organization promotes misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric.

The protest unfolded amid heightened security after a San Antonio man was arrested last month and accused of threatening Erika Kirk and the summit itself.

Members of the Church of Wells, an evangelical Christian church based in East Texas, were among the first to arrive outside the summit.

Hannah Gardner traveled five hours from East Texas to hand out literature and speak to conference attendees.

“So we're not coming here as like a protest against the conference, but because we see needy souls here who are not going to have their needs met by what's being communicated in this conference,” said Gardner.

The Church of Wells has faced controversy over its practices and allegations of controlling behavior and spiritual abuse, allegations the church has denied. Its presence underscored the range of viewpoints represented outside the summit.

A man protesting against the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit outside the Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio is taken to the ground before being detained.
Kory Cook
/
TPR
A man protesting outside Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit is taken to the ground by officers before being detained outside the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio on June 6, 2026.

By mid-afternoon, protesters crowded the area outside the Marriott Rivercenter, briefly disrupting traffic on Commerce Street. Police directed westbound traffic around the gathering.

Throughout the day, protesters and conference attendees engaged in often-contentious debates over religion, abortion, immigration, racism, sexism, misogyny and Islamophobia, with competing worldviews playing out in public.

A bullhorn was knocked out of a man's hand during one confrontation. In another, officers tackled a man to the ground, handcuffed him and carried him away after a heated altercation.

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