Bexar commissioners discuss flood siren grant, welcome Spurs sisters

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Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss state grants available to help place flood sirens in some flood prone places.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the county courthouse.

The Texas Legislature set aside $50 million dollars for such sirens to be placed across the state in the wake of the deadly Kerr County Gudalupe River flooding that claimed more than 100 lives last July.

The commissioners will consider up to $1 million in grants from the Texas Water Development Board for sirens here as part of the Next Gen Flood Warning System, which commissioners committed $21 million to last year.

San Antonio had deadly flooding last June on the Northeast Side near Loop 410 and Beitel Creek that claimed the lives of 13.

The San Antonio River Authority is charged will implementing the New Gen Flood Warning System on behalf of the county. Authority officials briefed commissioners in March about their progress. During the briefing, it said the sirens would be placed in locations where people would be outdoors overnight.

Most of the drowning fatalities in Kerr County were summer campers killed when the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes in the middle of the night.

In other action, commissioners will meet behind closed doors to hear the latest on talks to hammer out a development agreement on the rodeo grounds. There has been some friction in those discussions over whether it should be a "rodeo first" or "community first"

development plan.

They will mark June as Pride Month will a special proclamation.

Commissioners will welcome the Salesian Sisters from St. John Bosco to offer a prayer to open the meeting. The sisters have been a national sensation for their courtside prayers for the San Antonio Spurs during the teams NBA playoff run.