City leaders hope a Democratic wave election will protect Pre-K 4 SA from future cuts

Democratic strategists believe their party’s enthusiasm is at a high headed into the November midterm election, and some San Antonio city leaders want to harness it to protect a signature anti-poverty initiative from potential spending cuts in the future.

Pre-K 4 SA, the landmark tuition-free early childhood education program started under-then Mayor Julián Castro, is about to see its first class of enrollees graduate from high school next year.

While most policymakers consider the program an unmitigated success for a city trying to improve its low educational attainment rates, the one-eighth-cent sales tax underwriting requires periodic reauthorization from voters, including another election when the current funding expires in 2029.

On Thursday, San Antonio’s City Council voted to bump that decision up by several years to the Nov. 3 midterm — when they could have the wind at their backs with Democrats already revved up about the partisan races on the same ballot.

“All signs are pointing toward major Democratic turnout in November with the U.S. Senate race … so this would be the time to do it,” said San Antonio political consultant Mohammad Rassool, referring to the high-profile race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

Voters will also be weighing in on a governor’s race, a Bexar County Judge race, and a number of targeted congressional and state legislative contests.

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“The political environment is ripe,” said San Antonio political consultant Bert Santibañez, who has worked on citywide ballot initiatives in the past. “Childhood education issues are very Democratic-centric.”

The proposal council is putting on the ballot this November would not only bump up the program’s reauthorization but extend it for an unprecedented 20 years before it needs another public vote.

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), who brought the idea to his colleagues, said that would allow for more “thoughtful long-term planning” on a program that already proved its popularity when voters re-upped it in 2020.

Six council members and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones agreed to send it to voters for approval, including McKee-Rodriguez, Sukh Kaur (D1), Edward Mungia (D4), Teri Castillo (D5), Ric Galvan (D6) and Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D8).

“It’s a clear winner,” Mungia said. “One of the best things the city has ever done is to invest early education.”

Marc Whyte (D10) and Misty Spears (D9) voted no, suggesting they weren’t comfortable skipping the regular check-ins to greenlight the program that far into the future. Councilwomen Phyllis Viagran (D3) and Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) were absent from the vote. Viagran spoke against the idea while attending the meeting virtually, but lost connection before she could vote against it.

San Antonio faces a ballooning budget deficit that’s likely to cause its first tax rate increase in decades this year and has already put some unexpected programs on the potential chopping block.

But such spending fights will continue into the new year when San Antonio faces a smaller-than-expected 2027 city bond election — and could wind up on the same ballot as Pre-K 4 SA if city leaders aren’t careful, Rasool said.

“Then you’re dealing with a really small electorate …where the whole ballot is about spending,” said Rasool, who has worked for many progressive causes and candidates, including McKee-Rodriguez.

Kaur said this November is the best political opportunity the council will have for some time.

“With the midterm elections, there is going to be an increase in voter turnout than what we normally see in a non-presidential year,” Kaur said. “I feel confident that this vote is going to pass with one of the highest approval rates, as it already has demonstrated.”

The deadline to add items to the Nov. 3 ballot is Monday.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is also asking the council to call a vote on the city’s portion of the new Spurs arena funding, something members will debate at a special meeting Monday morning.

This story was updated on Aug. 13, 2026, at 6:10 p.m.

This story originally appeared in the San Antonio Report.