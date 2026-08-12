San Antonio consumers spent a little more this June than last

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San Antonio consumers spent a little more this June than the same month last year, according to city sales tax collections made by the Texas State Comptroller's Office.

The state collects city sales taxes on behalf of cities. On Wednesday, the comptroller reported on city sales tax collections made for the month of June.

The state returned to San Antonio June sales tax collections amounting to $46 million, a nearly 2% increase over the same month last year. The Alamo City managed to see an increase in sales tax collections, even after lowering the city sales tax rate from 1.25% to 1.12% effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The more consumers spend, the higher those sales tax collections go, and so those collections serve as one good indicator of the city's economy.

Austin led the way among the state's top four most populated cities when it came to an increase in the same month-to-month and year-to-year comparison, up 19%. Dallas was up nearly 13% and Houston was up by nearly 8%. The city sales tax rate in those other cities was unchanged in the comparison.

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said statewide, sales tax collections on sales made in June were up nearly 14% compared to the same month of 2025. Local governments will get back $1.4 billion in taxes from June 2026 sales.

“The increased sales tax revenue distributed to local governments is a strong sign the Texas economy continues to grow,” Huffines said.

He also had some suggestions on how cities might use that $1.4 billion.

“It is also a clear signal that many local governments with increased sales tax revenue can dedicate much of that to property tax reduction. Lowering property taxes is one of the best ways to make housing more affordable and help Texans with the cost of gas, groceries and other living expenses.”

San Antonio sees a lot of tourists spend money here during the month of June.