Airport officials and San Antonio city leaders celebrate the opening of SAT’s Terminal A ground expansion

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SAT’s Terminal A ground expansion was officially opened during a ceremony on Friday.

The new Terminal A expansion will support both domestic and international operations, with new ground-load gates, passenger areas and a federal inspection station for international arrivals.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Inside the new Terminal A

“This is the largest capital development that we're undertaking currently in this city," said Director of Airports Jesus Saenz. "There will be more as we continue to move forward. But as we think about Elevate SAT and the things that we're doing, it's important that we get it right. We've taken the steps to ensure that everything that we do from the concessions to the floor, to the aesthetics is all moving in the right direction," Saenz said during the ceremony.

“Elevate SAT is not just a slogan, it's an active promise to elevate our airport and elevate the customer experience and elevate our region economically,” Saenz said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Ribbon cutting ceremony at Terminal A

City Manager Erik Walsh thanked those involved in the completion of the Terminal A ground expansion.

“This is an important, next step in the continued growth of this airport because it has been about planning and execution step by step and, it is a tremendous amount of work, and Jesus and the team have done a fantastic job.”

Jerry Clayton / TPR Outdoor Terrace at the new Terminal A

The Terminal A expansion includes a multi-sensory environment, with quiet rooms and other thoughtful features aimed at making travel more comfortable and inclusive for all passengers.

The Terminal A expansion is a key component of ELEVATE/SAT, a broader infrastructure development initiative to accommodate increasing passenger demand and strengthen San Antonio’s regional economy.