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Airport officials and San Antonio city leaders celebrate the opening of SAT’s Terminal A ground expansion

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM CDT
Terminal A at San Antonio International Airport
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Terminal A at San Antonio International Airport

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SAT’s Terminal A ground expansion was officially opened during a ceremony on Friday.

The new Terminal A expansion will support both domestic and international operations, with new ground-load gates, passenger areas and a federal inspection station for international arrivals.

Inside the new Terminal A
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Inside the new Terminal A

“This is the largest capital development that we're undertaking currently in this city," said Director of Airports Jesus Saenz. "There will be more as we continue to move forward. But as we think about Elevate SAT and the things that we're doing, it's important that we get it right. We've taken the steps to ensure that everything that we do from the concessions to the floor, to the aesthetics is all moving in the right direction," Saenz said during the ceremony.

“Elevate SAT is not just a slogan, it's an active promise to elevate our airport and elevate the customer experience and elevate our region economically,” Saenz said.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Terminal A
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Terminal A

City Manager Erik Walsh thanked those involved in the completion of the Terminal A ground expansion.

“This is an important, next step in the continued growth of this airport because it has been about planning and execution step by step and, it is a tremendous amount of work, and Jesus and the team have done a fantastic job.”

Outdoor Terrace at the new Terminal A
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Outdoor Terrace at the new Terminal A

The Terminal A expansion includes a multi-sensory environment, with quiet rooms and other thoughtful features aimed at making travel more comfortable and inclusive for all passengers.

The upper lanes of Terminal Drive are for departing passengers and the lower lanes are for arrivals. The outer lane if for rideshare and ground transportation.
News
San Antonio International Airport to start closing pickup and drop-off lanes as Terminal C construction begins
Joey Palacios
The roadway in front of what will be Terminal C will see construction on the lanes first. The area in question is at the end of the terminal lanes before drivers exit the airport.

The Terminal A expansion is a key component of ELEVATE/SAT, a broader infrastructure development initiative to accommodate increasing passenger demand and strengthen San Antonio’s regional economy.

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Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
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