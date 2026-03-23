46-acre wildfire in Bastrop State Park now 55% contained

A wildfire that spread 46 acres through Bastrop State Park and prompted evacuations is 55% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed.

The fire began Sunday night and continued through the early hours of Monday morning. Officials put an evacuation order in place for The Pines, an RV camping park.

/ Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service / Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service Officials respond to a wildfire at Bastrop State Park.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said no injuries or casualties related to the fire were reported, and the fire did not cause any structural loss at the park.

Officials said bulldozers were active all night patrolling the edge of the fire, which remains confined to Bastrop State Park. A TPWD helicopter is dropping water on the most active areas of the fire, the department said.

TPWD officials said first responders will continue suppressing the fire as slightly gusty winds and low humidity are expected to return this afternoon.

One eastbound lane of State Highway 21 between Loop 150 and Norfolk Drive has been reopened, as well as Bastrop State Park's Park Road 1B.

Park Road 1A remains closed.

This is a developing story.

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