Austin ISD will celebrate Dolores Huerta on March 31 following allegations against Cesar Chavez

The Austin Independent School District will not celebrate union leader Cesar Chavez but will continue to recognize labor leader Dolores Huerta on the March 31 holiday and remain closed.

"At the heart of this day remains our dedication to the values of justice, equality and empowerment for all working communities," Superintendent Matias Segura said.

In an email to parents, Segura said the district is mindful of allegations against Chavez and recognizes that the reports affect many in the community.

Earlier this week, the New York Times published an investigation that detailed accusations of sexual abuse and assault by Chavez against women and minors, including Huerta.

Segura said the district will consider how to move forward.

"Our staff will also begin a thoughtful review of our curriculum and instructional guidance to ensure we are teaching history with the depth and complexity our students deserve and as required by the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills," Segura said.

The school district is not the only entity to change course since the allegations against Chavez became public. Organizers of Austin's annual Cesar Chavez parade canceled the event that was set to take place March 28. Additionally, city of Austin leaders said they want to change the name of Cesar Chavez Street.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said he told state agencies to not observe Cesar Chavez Day, and that he would work with the Legislature to remove the holiday from state law. The Mexican American Legislative Caucus Executive Committee said it would work to replace the holiday to recognize other leaders like Huerta.

For school districts, the day is recognized as an optional holiday by the Texas Education Agency, which means districts may, but are not required, to close in observance. Cesar Chavez Day has been celebrated on March 31 to mark his birthday.

The board of trustees is expected to discuss changes to the district calendar at its next meeting on March 26.

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