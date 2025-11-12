UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health brings research and patient care under one roof

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming opening of the UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health.

The 103,000-square-foot facility is the new home of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

Biggs Director Dr. Sudha Seshadri said the new center is a state-of-the-art hub for both the study and treatment of diseases of the brain.

“To bring together in this one space all that we need for the top-quality research and all that patients and families have told us they need to live the best possible life they can,” Shesadri said.

1 of 3 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-17.jpg Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio, Francisco Cigarroa, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-16.jpg The chair of the Department of Neurology in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health Science Center, Caralyne Jackson, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center for Brain Health Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-14.jpg Attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health on Nov. 12, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

The Center for Brain Health will open to the public next month and will offer innovative care for patients with dementia, movement disorders and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio Francisco Cigarroa highlighted the passage of Proposition 14 at the ceremony. This vote was approved earlier this month and authorized a $3 billion investment for the Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas.

Now that the proposition is voter-approved, “the Center for Brain Health is now poised to unlock new opportunities and advance novel therapeutics that will transform the lives across this world,” said Cigarroa.

1 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-09.jpg The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room at the Center for Brain Health Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-10.jpg The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room features Texas' only Siemens MAGNETOM Terra X 7 Tesla MRI Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-04.jpg The Audiology and Retinal Scans room is equipped with a sound-proof cubicle used to testing and research. Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-08.jpg The Melissa and John L. Kauth, III Physical Therapy Suite at the Center of Brain Health Saile Aranda 5 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-06.jpg The Ann Biggs Community Room now homes Biggs personal piano Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-07.jpg Ann Biggs reacts to the portrait of Bill and Rebecca Reed during the guided tour of the Center of Brain Health building. The Bill and Rebecca Reed Center or Precision Therapies and Supportive care is located on the second floor Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-03.jpg The Center for Brain Health counts with a Calming Room, the Pam Burdick Art Room, the Janet E. Zinsmeyer Mediation Room and a library for patients and families to visit. Saile Aranda / TPR

The Center for Brain Health building specializes in care for Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, movement disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“For the first time, we can provide care, conduct research and train the next generation of neurologists under the same roof,” said Caralyne Jackson, neurologist at UT Health. “Our patients can see specialists, participate in research trials, receive therapies, infusions and access support programs without ever leaving the building. This is more than convenience, this is transformational.”

Disclosure: UT Health San Antonio is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.