© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health brings research and patient care under one roof

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie,
Saile Aranda
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:24 PM CST
UT Health workers and partners at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health on Nov. 12, 2025
1 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-12.jpg
UT Health workers and partners at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health on Nov. 12, 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Center for Brain Health is located on Charles Katz Drive
2 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-01.jpg
The Center for Brain Health is located on Charles Katz Drive
Saile Aranda / TPR
An examination room at the UT Health's Center for Brain Health building
3 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-02.jpg
An examination room at the UT Health's Center for Brain Health building
Saile Aranda / TPR

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming opening of the UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health.

The 103,000-square-foot facility is the new home of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

Biggs Director Dr. Sudha Seshadri said the new center is a state-of-the-art hub for both the study and treatment of diseases of the brain.

“To bring together in this one space all that we need for the top-quality research and all that patients and families have told us they need to live the best possible life they can,” Shesadri said.

Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio, Francisco Cigarroa, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health
1 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-17.jpg
Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio, Francisco Cigarroa, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health
Saile Aranda / TPR
The chair of the Department of Neurology in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health Science Center, Caralyne Jackson, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center for Brain Health
2 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-16.jpg
The chair of the Department of Neurology in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health Science Center, Caralyne Jackson, gives a speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center for Brain Health
Saile Aranda / TPR
Attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health on Nov. 12, 2025
3 of 3  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-14.jpg
Attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Center for Brain Health on Nov. 12, 2025
Saile Aranda / TPR

The Center for Brain Health will open to the public next month and will offer innovative care for patients with dementia, movement disorders and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio Francisco Cigarroa highlighted the passage of Proposition 14 at the ceremony. This vote was approved earlier this month and authorized a $3 billion investment for the Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas.

Now that the proposition is voter-approved, “the Center for Brain Health is now poised to unlock new opportunities and advance novel therapeutics that will transform the lives across this world,” said Cigarroa.

The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room at the Center for Brain Health
1 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-09.jpg
The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room at the Center for Brain Health
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room features Texas' only Siemens MAGNETOM Terra X 7 Tesla MRI
2 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-10.jpg
The Keith M. and Pat Vigeon Orme MRI Room and Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation PET/CT Room features Texas' only Siemens MAGNETOM Terra X 7 Tesla MRI
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Audiology and Retinal Scans room is equipped with a sound-proof cubicle used to testing and research.
3 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-04.jpg
The Audiology and Retinal Scans room is equipped with a sound-proof cubicle used to testing and research.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Melissa and John L. Kauth, III Physical Therapy Suite at the Center of Brain Health
4 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-08.jpg
The Melissa and John L. Kauth, III Physical Therapy Suite at the Center of Brain Health
Saile Aranda
The Ann Biggs Community Room now homes Biggs personal piano
5 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-06.jpg
The Ann Biggs Community Room now homes Biggs personal piano
Saile Aranda / TPR
Ann Biggs reacts to the portrait of Bill and Rebecca Reed during the guided tour of the Center of Brain Health building. The Bill and Rebecca Reed Center or Precision Therapies and Supportive care is located on the second floor
6 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-07.jpg
Ann Biggs reacts to the portrait of Bill and Rebecca Reed during the guided tour of the Center of Brain Health building. The Bill and Rebecca Reed Center or Precision Therapies and Supportive care is located on the second floor
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Center for Brain Health counts with a Calming Room, the Pam Burdick Art Room, the Janet E. Zinsmeyer Mediation Room and a library for patients and families to visit.
7 of 7  — BrainHealthUTBuilding_SaileAranda2025-03.jpg
The Center for Brain Health counts with a Calming Room, the Pam Burdick Art Room, the Janet E. Zinsmeyer Mediation Room and a library for patients and families to visit.
Saile Aranda / TPR

The Center for Brain Health building specializes in care for Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, movement disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“For the first time, we can provide care, conduct research and train the next generation of neurologists under the same roof,” said Caralyne Jackson, neurologist at UT Health. “Our patients can see specialists, participate in research trials, receive therapies, infusions and access support programs without ever leaving the building. This is more than convenience, this is transformational.”

Disclosure: UT Health San Antonio is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop Storiesut health san antonio
Bonnie Petrie
bonnie@TPR.org
See stories by Bonnie Petrie
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda