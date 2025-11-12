UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health brings research and patient care under one roof
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming opening of the UT Health San Antonio Center for Brain Health.
The 103,000-square-foot facility is the new home of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases.
Biggs Director Dr. Sudha Seshadri said the new center is a state-of-the-art hub for both the study and treatment of diseases of the brain.
“To bring together in this one space all that we need for the top-quality research and all that patients and families have told us they need to live the best possible life they can,” Shesadri said.
The Center for Brain Health will open to the public next month and will offer innovative care for patients with dementia, movement disorders and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Vice President for Health Affairs and Health System UT San Antonio Francisco Cigarroa highlighted the passage of Proposition 14 at the ceremony. This vote was approved earlier this month and authorized a $3 billion investment for the Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas.
Now that the proposition is voter-approved, “the Center for Brain Health is now poised to unlock new opportunities and advance novel therapeutics that will transform the lives across this world,” said Cigarroa.
The Center for Brain Health building specializes in care for Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, movement disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.
“For the first time, we can provide care, conduct research and train the next generation of neurologists under the same roof,” said Caralyne Jackson, neurologist at UT Health. “Our patients can see specialists, participate in research trials, receive therapies, infusions and access support programs without ever leaving the building. This is more than convenience, this is transformational.”
