CPS Energy warns about bill scammers, offers bill assistance

After a long, hot spring and summer, some CPS Energy customers may have racked up hefty power bills.

CPS Energy is warning its customers about tough-talking phone scammers posing as bill collectors who take advantage of their predicament.

DeAnna Hardwick, chief customer strategy officer at CPS Energy, said they don't employ those sorts of tactics on overdue bills.

"CPS Energy will never call you demanding immediate payment or threatening disconnection." she said. If a call like that comes through, she advised hanging up the phone and going to the CPS Energy website to learn about ways to avoid the nefarious tactics of scammers.

She also said CPS Energy does not disconnect customers' service during harsh winter conditions.

"What that means is that if the temperature is at or below 32 degrees for a full day and the forecast stays there, your service will not be disconnected for non-payment," Hardwick said.

Hardwick said customers who are behind on their bills can reach out to them for bill pay assistance at 210-353-2222 or online at cpsenergy.com.

San Antonians can also become a CPS Energy Angel and make a donation to pay someone's bill — even the bill of someone they know. Learn more about that program at their website.