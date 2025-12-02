© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CPS Energy warns about bill scammers, offers bill assistance

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
DeAnna Hardwick, the chief customer strategy officer for CPS Energy. spoke during a news conference at its downtown headquarters on Dec. 1, 2025
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
DeAnna Hardwick, the chief customer strategy officer for CPS Energy. spoke during a news conference at its downtown headquarters on Dec. 1, 2025

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

After a long, hot spring and summer, some CPS Energy customers may have racked up hefty power bills.

CPS Energy is warning its customers about tough-talking phone scammers posing as bill collectors who take advantage of their predicament.

DeAnna Hardwick, chief customer strategy officer at CPS Energy, said they don't employ those sorts of tactics on overdue bills.

"CPS Energy will never call you demanding immediate payment or threatening disconnection." she said. If a call like that comes through, she advised hanging up the phone and going to the CPS Energy website to learn about ways to avoid the nefarious tactics of scammers.

She also said CPS Energy does not disconnect customers' service during harsh winter conditions.

"What that means is that if the temperature is at or below 32 degrees for a full day and the forecast stays there, your service will not be disconnected for non-payment," Hardwick said.

Hardwick said customers who are behind on their bills can reach out to them for bill pay assistance at 210-353-2222 or online at cpsenergy.com.

San Antonians can also become a CPS Energy Angel and make a donation to pay someone's bill — even the bill of someone they know. Learn more about that program at their website.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRCPS Energy
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick