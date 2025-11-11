VIA Metropolitan Transit opens Silver Line project office on East Side

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

VIA opened a new East Side community office for the VIA Rapid Silver Line project on Monday at the VelocityTX campus.

The Silver Line is still in the design phase and is 40% complete.

In a statement, VIA Board Chair Laura Cabanilla said the rapid change happening in the region represents opportunities and “new economic growth, new energy and better quality of life for our communities.”

The office is to serve as an information hub for the East Side community where residents are able to learn about the Silver Line project, ask questions and provide feedback.

Jon Gary Herrera is VIA president and CEO. In a statement issued by VIA, he said that projects like this one illustrate VIA’s commitment to customers in the region. “It’s a milestone in transparency, collaboration and community investment,” he said.

The Silver Line will connect the East and West sides of San Antonio—along 7.3 miles— running east-to-west from the Frost Bank Center on the East Side to North General McMullen on the West Side.

Bexar County has contributed $102 million to the project, saying the investment is a critical component that enables the region to tap into federal transit dollars.

"On the East and West sides of our community, we see neighborhoods that have long been in need of additional investment and economic development,” said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. “The VIA Rapid Silver Line is one of those game-changing projects that will help make that happen,” he added.

According to the statement provided by VIA, key features of VIA Rapid include dedicated lanes, off-board fare collection, transit-friendly traffic signals and level boarding platforms.

The Silver Line project office at VelocityTX will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. VIA’s West Side office is projected to open later this year.

More information about the VIA Rapid Silver Line is available at KeepSAmoving.com .