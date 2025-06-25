VIA ready to share details of its new Advanced Rapid Transit Silver Line with San Antonio community

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss plans for its new Advanced Rapid Transit Silver Line.

The new Silver Line is planned to run east-west between the Frost Bank Center and Our Lady of the Lake University, intersecting with the Green Line’s north-to-south route downtown.

The Silver Line will have 10-minute frequency for stops during the week, dedicated bus lanes, and priority traffic signals that VIA’s website said will make it resemble the experience of light rail.

VIA is holding three community meetings over the next week to solicit resident feedback.



Thursday’s meeting will be held at VelocityTX from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday’s meeting will be held at VIA Metropolitan Transit at the Grand from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Mexican American Unity Council from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These discussions followed recent progress on VIA's Green Line. It will run through downtown on San Pedro Avenue and will offer fast service to the nearly 54,000 residents and more than 100,000 jobs along it.

It will utilize dedicated bus-only lanes and synchronized signals to separate bus traffic from other vehicles and keep those buses moving quickly.

Construction on the Green Line began this year, and service is scheduled to begin in late 2027 or early 2028.