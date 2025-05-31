© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents make arrests on UTSA campus

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 31, 2025 at 2:07 PM CDT
Two young men walk through the Sombrilla on UTSA's Main Campus.
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
UTSA canceled classes Friday for a Day of Reflection after the death of a doctoral students. Mental health resources will also be available at the Sombrilla daily from November 11-15.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made an unknown amount of arrests at the University of Texas at San Antonio's main campus on Friday afternoon.

In a statement to TPR, UTSA officials confirmed that the agency made arrests on campus and that no students, staff or faculty members were among those arrested.

The statement said that agents arrested people that were working for a subcontractor on a campus construction project.

"Per law enforcement protocol, UTSA PD provided perimeter control to ensure campus safety and was not involved in the arrests," said UTSA's Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand. "No students, faculty or staff were detained in this law enforcement action."

The arrests occured as the Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement nationwide.

Earlier this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested migrants at the San Antonio Immigration Court downtown as they made their scheduled court appearances.

In a statement, ICE officials say their agency is, quote, “Implementing the rule of law” under the direction of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Migrant children were detained — at least one with a zip tie — at an immigration court in San Antonio on Thursday, May 29.
Border & Immigration
ICE agents arrest migrants at San Antonio immigration court
TPR Staff
Zip ties were used to detain at least one individual, possibly a minor, during the operation.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton