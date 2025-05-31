Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents make arrests on UTSA campus

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made an unknown amount of arrests at the University of Texas at San Antonio's main campus on Friday afternoon.

In a statement to TPR, UTSA officials confirmed that the agency made arrests on campus and that no students, staff or faculty members were among those arrested.

The statement said that agents arrested people that were working for a subcontractor on a campus construction project.

"Per law enforcement protocol, UTSA PD provided perimeter control to ensure campus safety and was not involved in the arrests," said UTSA's Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand. "No students, faculty or staff were detained in this law enforcement action."

The arrests occured as the Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement nationwide.

Earlier this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested migrants at the San Antonio Immigration Court downtown as they made their scheduled court appearances.

In a statement, ICE officials say their agency is, quote, “Implementing the rule of law” under the direction of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.