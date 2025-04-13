© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TXDOT San Antonio's ‘Touch a Truck’ event lets kids get closeup to construction equipment

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 13, 2025 at 12:59 AM CDT
Kids and adults got a closeup view of construction equipment at TXDOT's "Touch A Truck" event 4/12/25
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kids and adults alike got the chance on Saturday to get up close to construction equipment at the San Antonio Texas Department of Transportation’s “Touch a Truck” event. On display was a 100 ft tall crane and other heavy equipment, TXDOT’s robot dog “DOT”, a drone display, TXDOT’s “rollover convincer” and more.

TXDOT San Antonio "Touch A Truck" event 4/12/25

[image or embed]

— Jerry Clayton-Texas Public Radio (@jerryclayton.bsky.social) April 12, 2025 at 5:47 PM

Kyle Adams brought his son Theo. He said it was like a theme park for Theo.

“It's really wonderful. My son Theo is obsessed with trucks. So anytime we see them on the road, he points them out, he knows more trucks than I do.” He said. “So for them to open it up, let him walk around, get inside, honk horns, look at all the buttons and everything like that…it made his day. It's like Disney World for Theo, really, is essentially what it is.”

TXDOT's robot dog "DOT
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
TXDOT's robot dog "DOT"

Of all the equipment on display, Adrian Fazzone had a clear favorite.

“The trucks!” he exclaimed.

Young girl takes wheel at TXDOT's "Touch A Truck Event" 4/12/25
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Young girl takes wheel at TXDOT's "Touch A Truck Event" 4/12/25

The event highlighted equipment currently being used in TXDOT’s IH-35 NEX project currently underway, and also work zone awareness — reminding people to slow down and have patience in construction zones.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop Stories
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton