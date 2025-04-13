TXDOT San Antonio's ‘Touch a Truck’ event lets kids get closeup to construction equipment

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kids and adults alike got the chance on Saturday to get up close to construction equipment at the San Antonio Texas Department of Transportation’s “Touch a Truck” event. On display was a 100 ft tall crane and other heavy equipment, TXDOT’s robot dog “DOT”, a drone display, TXDOT’s “rollover convincer” and more.

Kyle Adams brought his son Theo. He said it was like a theme park for Theo.

“It's really wonderful. My son Theo is obsessed with trucks. So anytime we see them on the road, he points them out, he knows more trucks than I do.” He said. “So for them to open it up, let him walk around, get inside, honk horns, look at all the buttons and everything like that…it made his day. It's like Disney World for Theo, really, is essentially what it is.”

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio TXDOT's robot dog "DOT"

Of all the equipment on display, Adrian Fazzone had a clear favorite.

“The trucks!” he exclaimed.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Young girl takes wheel at TXDOT's "Touch A Truck Event" 4/12/25

The event highlighted equipment currently being used in TXDOT’s IH-35 NEX project currently underway, and also work zone awareness — reminding people to slow down and have patience in construction zones.