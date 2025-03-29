Rally and march in downtown San Antonio for trans visibility

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A crowd of around 250 gathered Saturday morning at the Bexar County Courthouse downtown for the “March for Us” rally and march to raise the visibility of the trans community.

The event began with several speakers addressing the crowd and a native american prayer called the 7 directions.

Saile Aranda / TPR Red from Tlacuilo with Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin perform an indigenous blessing ceremony in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Rain Garcia is founder of Unfiltered Wings, who sponsored the event

“This is a city of love…this our third annual and its amazing to see that our city is very open and very loving in our community and seeing our people and allies come together just make this day another beautiful day,” Garcia said

Attendee Ben Harrell described himself as a trans ally

“Trans people just want to live. They just want to exist and they want to go about and live their lives without any interference from the government and others. I think they should be left alone and left to live their lives," he said.

Saile Aranda / TPR Mayor candidate Gina Ortiz Jones makes an appearance at the March for Us, a rally for trans visibililty on March 29, 2025.

In attendance was Gina Ortiz Jones, former Under Secretary of the Air Force and one of 27 people running for mayor of San Antonio.

“And it’s really important that we as leaders step up, and highlight the importance of supporting being good allies and good advocates for everybody in our community, especially the most vulnerable and especially those most under attack," Ortiz said.

Saile Aranda / TPR Drag entretainer, Lyn-Z Andrews gives a speech at The March for Us, a march for trans visibility in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.

After the rally, participants marched through downtown to Crockett Park, where a resource fair was held.