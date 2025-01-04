© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Enhanced security procedures now in place at JBSA in the wake of New Year's Day attacks

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 4, 2025 at 2:35 PM CST
File Photo- A guard stands at a gate to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
File Photo- A guard stands at a gate to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

The Pentagon has suspended the trusted traveler program, which allows some vehicles to pass through security gates at military installations without undergoing normal security screens.

The move will affect all Joint Base San Antonio locations. A social media post on Friday said enhanced security procedures would begin immediately.

The suspension of the trusted traveler program affects several military bases in the U.S., and comes in the wake of two attacks, one in New Orleans and another in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.

Both were carried out by people connected to the U.S. military. JBSA includes Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland and Randolph Air Force bases, which employ around thousand military and civilian personnel. It's the largest joint base in the United States.

