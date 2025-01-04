Enhanced security procedures now in place at JBSA in the wake of New Year's Day attacks

The Pentagon has suspended the trusted traveler program, which allows some vehicles to pass through security gates at military installations without undergoing normal security screens.

The move will affect all Joint Base San Antonio locations. A social media post on Friday said enhanced security procedures would begin immediately.

100% ID checks will be enforced for all personnel & visitors entering any JBSA location.

Be prepared: all vehicle occupants must show ID.

Be prepared: all vehicle occupants must show ID.

Expect possible delays at peak hours. Your patience is appreciated!

The suspension of the trusted traveler program affects several military bases in the U.S., and comes in the wake of two attacks, one in New Orleans and another in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.

Both were carried out by people connected to the U.S. military. JBSA includes Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland and Randolph Air Force bases, which employ around thousand military and civilian personnel. It's the largest joint base in the United States.