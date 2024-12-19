San Antonio's overall crime rate is trending lower in 2024, compared to 2023

The final figures are not in yet, but the crime rate for San Antonio for 2024 was trending lower than that of 2023.

The San Antonio Police Department posted to its website total crimes reported between January through October of this year, compared to the same period of 2023. They are the same numbers the department is required to report to the FBI on an annual basis.

The total number of major crimes in 2024 in those nine months was 130,649, compared to 135,560 during the same time frame of 2023.

There were 113 homicides reported during the first 10 months of this year in San Antonio, compared to 136 in 2023 — a decrease of nearly 17%. There were 1,807 sex offenses and 6,237 burglaries — both down by nearly 10%. There were 1,382 robberies and 42,762 thefts — down 11% and 7%, respectively.

Some crimes were up in the same year to year comparison, including assaults — up less than 1%. Stolen property and property vandalism crimes were trending way up by 25% and nearly 35% respectively.

Motor vehicle thefts at 10,988 were down 32%. Many of the motor vehicle thefts in 2024 were sparked by a social media post that went viral and demonstrated how to steal some models of KIA and Hyundai.

The final 2024 crime numbers for San Antonio will be released in early 2025.