TPR panel discussion: What Texas wants for child welfare

The Texas child welfare system sits at a crossroads. For the first time in 13 years, the state may exit federal court oversight with much more power and freedom in 2025. What does that mean for the next legislative session, and what does Texas want for its children?

Join me, Paul Flahive, and a panel of lawmakers, advocates and attorneys on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at TPR's downtown San Antonio headquarters to discuss what's possible, what's needed and what comes next.

Seats for this free event can be reserved here.

Panelists:



Sen. José Menendez , District 26 state senator, including San Antonio

, District 26 state senator, including San Antonio Rep. Josey Garcia, second term Texas House member serving West San Antonio’s House District 124 as the Legislature’s first woman veteran

second term Texas House member serving West San Antonio’s House District 124 as the Legislature’s first woman veteran Tom Molnar , chief operating officer for Divinity Family Services

, chief operating officer for Divinity Family Services Mercedes Bristol , founder of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

, founder of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Lori Duke, co-director Children's Rights Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law

Moderated by Paul Flahive, accountability reporter for Texas Public Radio

Location | Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Doors | 6:30 p.m.

b 7 p.m.