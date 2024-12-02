Runners mourn death of Howard Peak, former San Antonio mayor and, in their eyes, a true trailblazer

Anyone strolling, running or biking down a trail in the San Antonio area can largely thank the man who made building trails a centerpiece of his two terms in the mayor's office, from 1997 to 2001.

Those trails are now named for the former runner, the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails System.

Peak, who died on Saturday at age 75, began his career as a city urban planner and won two terms as a District 9 councilman before becoming mayor. He believed all parts of the city could be connected with greenways for transportation and recreation, including along the Leon and Salado Creeks, and the Medina River.

"San Antonio's running community owes much to the work of Howard W. Peak. His role in developing the Greenway trail system, which stretches across more than 100 miles, has given runners a variety of scenic routes and a safe environment to train, explore, and stay healthy," said Santino Corrales, head of the DowntownRunGroup.

"Beyond the trails, Peak's efforts in enhancing the Riverwalk and contributing to the museum reach extension project that I and my DowntownRunGroup have trained on since 2012 have helped to further enrich the city's public spaces, creating more vibrant areas for the fitness community to enjoy. It's difficult to imagine our city's running/fitness culture without everything he helped to build" he explained.

"The running community thanks him for the work he's established and hopes to see our current leaders carry it on into our future," Corrales added.

Homer Garcia, III, director of the city's parks and recreation department, also mourned Peak in a statement to TPR: "Former Mayor Howard W. Peak, who died on Saturday, gifted San Antonio with his vision of an 'emerald necklace' of hike and bike trails along the creek basins that encircle the city. The Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails System is now a 100+ mile network of accessible trails that will continue to grow and thrive long after Peak’s passing."

He added: "Our sincerest condolences to Mrs. Peak and their family. We’re grateful for Mayor Peak’s leadership and contributions to our beautiful city. The ever-growing Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System continues to honor his legacy and stewardship for our community.”

Howard Peak was a visionary mayor, a steward of our city, whose kindness and gentle style belied an intense focus that leaves a permanent legacy in San Antonio. He helped usher in a modern sensibility while holding fast to the neighbor-centered spirit that makes San Antonio unique among major cities — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@nirenberg.net) 2024-12-01T20:08:33.432Z

"Howard Peak was a uniquely gifted mayor of San Antonio who had been a trained urban planner on the city staff," said former San Antonio mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. "He knew the complex interplay of problems and opportunities arrayed before the city and brought distinct knowledge and experiences to the job. As a result, he was a forward-looking mayor who understood how to engage city staff and resources in pursuing his vision. His creativity and planning skills resulted in the brilliant hiking and biking trail system that ties together the city's creekways and core neighborhoods. His legacy is an inviting ribbon of green space that is a permanent feature of San Antonio's livability."

The concept of the trail system won voter approval in 2000 and support from most local elected leaders, and even after leaving office as mayor, Peak served as the Linear Creekways Advisory Board Chair and continued to look for opportunities to expand the trail system.

City hall records also noted Peak helped create the city's first comprehensive water plan, helped pass Proposition 3 to buy lands to protect the Edwards Aquifer, revised the City's Uniform Development Code, and instituted independent performance reviews for city departments.

According to city records, Peak graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1967, earned a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Texas in Austin in 1974, and in 1975 earned his master of arts in Urban Studies/Environmental Management from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He married Marjorie Bratten Peak.

Peak also served as a professor of urban administration at Trinity University from 1991 to 2001.

After leaving office, he also joined SBC as executive director of municipal affairs and later as AT&T executive director of corporate external affairs.

He also served on a board and an advisory panel for Brooks Development Authority and San Antonio Water Authority, respectively.

Funeral arrangements were pending for Peak. News reports said he died after battling dementia.