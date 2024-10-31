The Teal Pumpkin Project offers an option for families to trick-or-treat safely on Halloween

Halloween should be a fun time for trick -or- treaters, but it can be scary for those with food allergies. The Food Allergy Research and Education has an option to help families trick-or-treat safely.

Teal Pumpkin Project!

One in thirteen children suffers from food allergies. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a map families can use to locate homes that are giving away non-food treats like bubbles, stickers, and plastic spider rings, to those with food allergies.

Families can type in their address in the map, choose the number of miles they wish to trick-or-treat, and click to search and find homes participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Family households wishing to participate can add their name to the map by clicking the “Add My Location” after typing in their address.

Families can also download a teal printable sign saying non-food treats are available at their home.

Visit foodallergy.org for more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project.