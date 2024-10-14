San Antonio Municipal Court opens arms to people with citations

The San Antonio Municipal Court invited people to come to resolve their outstanding citations without worrying that they will face arrest.

It's part of its Fall Case Resolution Campaign. In a statement, the court explained that people have until Oct. 17 to "resolve outstanding parking, civil, or Class C misdemeanor citations without fear of arrest. This initiative aims to address unresolved cases and streamline the court system for everyone."

People can check the status of their citations by using the Traffic/Criminal Case Search tool.

They may visit the court during regular hours of operation — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — or use the court's virtual session option to resolve the issues. No appointments are necessary, and free parking is available.

The statement noted that some citations can be handled simply through an online payment.

The court said it has already sent out email and text messages to those people on its list.

“The Fall Case Resolution Campaign isn’t just about clearing warrants,” Municipal Court Presiding Judge Carla Obledo said in the court's statement. “It gives people a real chance to move forward without the weight of legal troubles. We want to help people comply with the law while recognizing the challenges they may be facing.”